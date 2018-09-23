VST Wins Global Recognition for Outstanding LED Products and Service Quality

China, (September 23, 2018) – Lighting systems the world over are crying for energy efficiency these days, and all for the right reasons. VST, the leading China based solar lighting system manufacturers in this respect, has managed to offer the best and the most relevant solution by introducing an array of options that have been pronounced as outstanding by clients both national and international alike.

As has been expressed by this barely 5-year-old company, depletion of finite natural resources, global warming and other core issues that has been holding the Earth captive in this century, has prompted them to work upon responsible lighting solutions that excel in terms of performance, durability and cost effectiveness. Solar street lights, flood lights, lanterns and camping lights are some of the top selling products of VST that has generated unbelievably high demand from all major cities across the globe.

As a growing company with high moral principles, VST has ensured using the best of technology and manufacturing excellence in order to mass manufacture solar lighting system that offer the best value for money. Feedbacks from existing clients are amply reflective of their unparalleled contentment with evolved attributes of all products from VST that range from intelligent lighting and longevity to easy usage, hassle free installation, easy charging and more.

VST is a leading China based manufacturer of LED lights and associated products. The company has become a global name within as little as 5 years of operations for exceptional service and product quality. LED lighting solutions based on sustainable energy sources like solar powered lights have been widely appreciated by client’s world over.

