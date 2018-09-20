Industrial Robotics Market Future Trends and Scope Analysis by 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Industrial Robotics Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Industrial Robotics Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new B1Cable Television Networksopportunities in the Global markets of Industrial Robotics.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Industrial Robotics Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Industrial Robotics Market are ABB Ltd., Comau S.P.A., Denso Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Kuka AG, CMA Robotics S.P.A., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Universal Robots A/S and Yaskawa Electric Corporation. According to report the global industrial robotics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The demand for industrial robots is mainly observed in industries such as automobile and heavy engineering. In order to overcome the limitations of the traditional labor work, industrial robots are being evolved which is expected to be the prime factor driving the growth of the market. Additionally, increase in the need for automation in microelectronics and the technology set by the government and industry association are escalating the demand for the industrial robotics market. However, high initial cost for purchasing these equipment followed by installation cost and high maintenance cost are the factors which are likely to restrain the growth of the industrial robotics market. Moreover, the use of industrial robots helps to achieve automation in manufacturing process is providing major growth opportunities for the key players in the industrial robotics market.

Segment Covered

The report on global industrial robotics market covers segments such as, type, application and function. On the basis of type the global industrial robotics market is categorized into introduction, articulated robots, cartesian robots, cylindrical robots, parallel robots, scara robots and other robots. On the basis of application the global industrial robotics market is categorized into introduction, automotive, chemical, rubber & plastics, electrical & electronics, food & beverages, machinery and others. On the basis of function the global industrial robotics market is categorized into introduction, assembling & disassembling, material handling, milling, cutting, and processing, painting & dispensing, soldering & welding and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global industrial robotics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of industrial robotics market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the industrial robotics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the industrial robotics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

