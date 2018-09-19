Solar Street Lighting Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2018-2024

Infinium Global Research has produced a new premium report Solar Street Lighting Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Solar Street Lighting. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Solar Street Lighting Market by lighting source (compact fluorescent lamps, light emitting diode), application (commercial, industrial, residential) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Solar Street Lighting Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Solar Street Lighting Market are Philips Lightin, VerySol GmbH, Omega Solar, Solektra International, SOKOYO Solar Group, Solar Street Lights USA, Urja Global Ltd, Sol, Inc., Bridgelux and Dragons Breath Solar.

Tennessee firm completes the solar-powered project in Puerto Rico

In August 2018, a middle Tennessee-based solar company announced the completion of a new project in Puerto Rico to install new street lighting. The firm stated that extended batteries installed with the lights, allow them to stay lit for three straight days without power or sunlight. The lights can also be monitored remotely. The firm says the new lights provide efficient and inexpensive lighting while operating independently of the power grid.

PowerGrid to install solar lighting systems in E. Godavari district

In August 2018, PowerGrid Corporation of India Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (NREDCAP) for the supply and installation of solar lighting systems at Jaggampeta and Irripaka villages in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to a company release, solar lighting will help in improving the living conditions of the villagers. It will also result in the savings of energy bills and optimum use of natural light. Under this PowerGrid’s CSR initiative with an estimated amount of Rs 20.82 lakh, 18 LED-based 50 solar street lighting systems for Jaggampeta and 25 for Irripaka villages will be installed by NREDCAP, a Andhra Pradesh Government Undertaking.

Rising demand for eco-friendly sustainable energy applications to promote the growth of solar street lightning market over the forecast period

Various government and associations are taking initiative to adopt the sustainable energy sources to provide eco-friendly and energy saving solutions. The rising demand for eco-friendly sustainable energy applications drives the growth of the solar street lighting market. The solar street lighting is able to provide high-quality, clear lighting with considerable energy savings in an eco-friendly way that is likely to boost the growth of solar street lightening market. The solar street lighting system also offers the improved color rendering and slower depreciation than traditional street lights which in turn, drives the demand for solar street lighting products. Moreover, the reduction of cost of various solar street lighting components including LED, CFL, and others are contributing to the growth of the solar street lighting market. The rising consumer’s inclination towards the eco-friendly and renewable and energy saving solutions are projected to create several opportunities for the solar street lighting market in upcoming years.

North America dominates the solar street lightning market

North America to hold the largest market share in the solar street lighting market owing to the Rising demand for enhanced energy management coupled with rising solar energy installations. In addition, the Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the solar street lighting market. The governments of various countries in the Asia Pacific region promotes the adoption of solar systems for the various application that drives the growth of the solar street lighting market in the Asia Pacific region.