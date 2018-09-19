Nitric Oxide Supplements amplify your workout- Is it true?

Research and nutritionists say, ‘Nitric Oxide does a great flow in our body, as NO is secreted by the endothelial cells, which line the inner walls of blood vessels, and it communicates with the smooth muscle cells, triggering them to relax’.

But let us bring you to the real story!

No wonder that NO has its benefits for body’s metabolism and endurance but it’s not necessarily playing a vital role in our bodies.

Below we’ve listed are some basic questions with their brief answers to help you understand more about it.

1) What is Nitric Oxide?

Nitric Oxide is a gas that’s made by your body, and one of its primary purposes is to promote vasodilation or increased blood flow.

So the idea that NO really helps in your workout is partially correct, it just pumps up your muscles by increasing the blood flow levels and hence helping you to be more pro-active in your exercise routine, but this is not on what you can really depend on.

2) What does NO does in your body?

In our body, blood is responsible for carrying oxygen to make muscles work, and the increased blood flow caused by taking NO supplements might help you work out for a longer period of time and speed up recovery time.

Proponents also claim that increased blood flow might increase the “pump’” of your muscles, or how large or pronounced they look.

3) Do Nitric Oxide supplements work in reality?

As mentioned earlier, the results of the research are partial, i.e. mixed. Hence, yes they do put an effect on your workout program, but not essentially bring a very vast effect if consumed on regular basis. Also, if the doses are taken in high doses, can result into adverse effect. The presence of Arginine promotes energy levels. In addition, Arginine is also well known for energy production – perfect for weightlifters, athletes, runners, and everyday active people. Hence, maybe you can say that ‘Arginine’ is the cherry on the cake?

So, if the struggle towards your workout is real, you should take ‘NO’ supplements, but not necessarily as a badge.