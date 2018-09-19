Godrej Announces Residential Project “Godrej Alive” at Mulund-Thane Circle

In a great opportunity for lifestyle enhancement, Godrej Celebrates the Launch of the Godrej Alive at Mulund Thane Circle where the best in conveniences are within reach.

Where a person or family lives may be one of the most important decisions they can make when it comes to trying to have a good, pleasurable, and productive lifestyle. One of the top property developers in India, Godrej Alive, part of Godrej Properties, are specialists in delivering just this kind of remarkable opportunity and experience, striving to create the kind of homes and communities that are absolutely stunning. Building off a string of recent successes, Godrej has announced the launch of the new Godrej Alive Mulund Thane Circle residential project, an ambitious effort that combines access to a wide-range of social, entertainment, and health opportunities, with luxurious, two, three, and four bedroom premium spaces available. The enthusiasm and interest surrounding the Mulund Thane Circle development are skyrocketing.

“This is the chance to experience two cities with one landmark address,” commented a spokesperson from Godrej. “We are providing an alternative for the people who want to be able to step away from the rapid advancement of technology and pollution, by living someplace that makes it much more simple to live and stack on top of that all the easily accessible ways we have made available to become more fit, healthy, and connected with the world and this is a really unique opportunity to live a different kind of life.”

According to Godred Alive, the community is placed perfectly for many professionals, especially those close to the IT world. Major corporation hubs and IT powerhouses like Corporate hubs TCS/Tech Mahindra/L&T Business Park are quite near, along with a long list of quality universities, public and private schools – ideal for families that contain students or soon-to-be students. Top quality hospitals and other healthcare services are also in and service the area.

The Godred Alive Mulund Thane Circle truly stands out when it comes to amenities. These include a swimming pool; yoga and tai-chi lawns where both arts can be practiced comfortably; a fitness center; a mini-theater; football and badminton courts, first-class cooking instruction, a dance studio, a fully digitized library, and restaurant/cafeteria. All surrounded by lush green blankets of grass and gardens to add to the healthy energy.

The units themselves are spacious and luxurious, leaving nothing to be desired. Well ventilated living rooms, bathrooms complete with the latest fixtures, and much more depending on the unit option selected. Currently, there are four towers in the community all featuring high-speed elevators, and security features like manned checkpoints, electrical fencing, and CCTV to give residents extra peace of mind, knowing they, their loved ones, and belongings are safe and sound.

All signs are pointing towards this future-forward location, situated in between Mumbai and Thane, to not being something to miss. Both those professionals looking for the best in luxury living and investors interested in getting in early, have every good reason to explore Godred Alive Mulund Thane Circle and see for themselves this piece of paradise come alive showing some of the best India has to offer.

For more information be sure to visit http://godrejalive-mulundthane.com