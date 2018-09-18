RAS Luxury Oils at The Dhoom Dhaam Trunk Show

The natural luxury skincare brand is their exclusive gifting partner

New Delhi, 21st September 2018:

RAS Luxury Oils, a Luxury natural skincare brand with presence in top cities in India & abroad, will be present at the Dhoom Dhaam Trunk Show! Popular celebrity stylist, Tanya Ghavri, known for styling Bollywood A-listers and famous producer and director Ashi Dua, are here with handpicked designers and brands from all over the country under one roof with the Dhoom Dhaam Wedding Trunk Show.

RAS Luxury Oils is a treasure-trove of pure and natural essences and blends that elevate your radiant inner beauty and awaken your mind, body, and soul. The word “RAS” (pronounced ‘ruh-us’) encapsulates many meanings in the ancient Sanskrit language, the most prominent being ‘essence’ and ‘happiness’. RAS fuses ancient Ayurveda & Aromatherapy with modern science to give you effective & therapeutic skincare and wellness products.

RAS Luxury Oils is the Official Gifting partner for their event with their wonderful gift sets sent out as part of the extravagant invite sent out for the show. RAS Luxury oils will also be exhibiting at The Dhoom Dhaam Trunk Show and you can get your hand on their highest quality of naturally enriched skin care products such as face oils, face & body spritz, body oils, pure plant oils, essential oils, body polishes and an assortment of miniature and luxury gift sets with ONLY 100% natural & organic, cruelty-free, chemical / preservative free plant-based ingredients at the Ashok Hotel on the 21st of September in New Delhi.

They are the first “Farm to Face” venture in India and have a vertically integrated process from cultivation in their own farms in Raipur to oil extraction along with formulation at their own DSIR-approved R&D lab in Raipur. The final hand blending of the products is done by the founders themselves with Sanskrit chants and mantras to embed in the products positive vibrations.

Founded by a young, dynamic entrepreneur Shubhika Jain and her mother and co-founder Sangeeta Jain, RAS Luxury Oils strive to introduce 100% pure, honest and absolutely luxurious beauty and skincare products, encouraging people around the globe to say “NO” to unnatural, ‘unpronounceable’ ingredients.

RAS Luxury Oils is 100% Natural & Organic, 100% Vegan, 100% Preservative & Cruelty-free.

The brand has won the Asia Spa Awards 2017 for the Best Spa Product- Natural Line.

RAS also offers 10% of its profits to local NGOs for the upliftment of the girl child as well as for animal welfare.

Currently, their products retail at major elite luxury spas at various properties such as St. Regis Hotel, Four Seasons Hotel, JW Marriott Sahar, Grand Hyatt, Christiaan Georgio Salon and T2 International Departures- Xpress Books in Mumbai, Park Hyatt, Taj Krishna and Samta & Shruti Studio in Hyderabad, Mirrors & Within – The Leela and Shangri-La in Bengaluru Hyatt Regency Chandigarh and Grand Hyatt in Kochi. They also have a presence internationally in Hong Kong, Dubai and Vietnam through Trade Expos which they plan to expand.

Address:

The Ashok Hotel,

New Delhi, Delhi- 110021

Date : 21st September 2018

Time :10 AM to 8 PM

Available online on their official website- www.rasluxuryoils.com (Ships internationally)

Also available on major e-commerce platforms like- NYKAA, Tata Cliq Luxury, AMAZON India, Flipkart.