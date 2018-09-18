MicroFibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Fiber Market Value Projected to Expand by 2018 to 2028

Global Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Fiber Market: Overview

A naturally occurring polymer with repeating units of glucose is known as cellulose and stacked cellulose polymers are called as fibrils. Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fibers are long and thin fibrils, produced by the disintegration of cellulose fibers. Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) cannot be seen by the naked eye as they are a bundle of fibers with diameters in nanometers and lengths in micrometers. This high aspect ratio makes it strong, thereby making it a good reinforcement for composites, films and barriers. Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fibers can be extracted from plant waste and are 100% degradable.

Global Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Fiber Market: Dynamics

The packaging industry accounts for around 39% of the total plastics demand. The rapidly growing FMCG industry trends have made manufacturers opt for versatile substitutes to glass, metals and now plastics. This has been compelling researchers to develop applications based on sustainable, bio-degradable and recyclable materials. Being eco-friendly and having high strength properties, microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fibers outpaces conventional plastics. Plastics are the preferred materials, however their non-biodegradable nature has been responsible for polluting the oceans and forcing the packaging industry to look for alternative materials. This is where materials like microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fiber can be useful.

Using microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fibers can also increase the renewable content and replace plastics in composites which have a wide array of applications in the packaging industry. Abilities to provide strength, lightweight and being 100% recyclable are some of the key factors driving growth in the global microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fiber market. Plastic packaging manufacturers have to abide by EU regulations that are pushing for a sustainable packaging industry by 2030. The EU has been investing towards newer technologies and sustainable materials for the packaging industry. Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fibers impart lightweight packaging with excellent strength. A number of paper board manufacturers have been using microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fibers.

Global Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Fiber Market: Segmentation

The global microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fiber market can be segmented by its application in the packaging industry for use as a barrier (for grease, mineral oil, aroma and oxygen), biodegradable film, and folding box board applications. In terms of end-use, the microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fiber market is segmented as food & beverage, industrial, pharmaceutical and others. On a regional level, the microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fiber market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific ex. Japan (APEJ) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Global Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Fiber: Market Overview

At a global level, the microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fiber is in its nascent stage. The market has been limited to the dairy industry, especially for milk cartons. However, manufacturers are developing newer applications of microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fiber in the packaging industry to make the most out of its properties. The use of microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fiber helps paper board manufacturers to get more output with maximum utilization of raw materials. Elopak, a Norwegian company making cartons for the liquid dairy industry has successfully used microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fiber based liquid packaging board. The company has been successfully incorporated microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fiber into lightweight containers for the dairy industry in the Eastern European market with more than a 100 million packages already dispatched. The penetration levels of microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fibers in the liquid packaging board market should be on the rise in the short term forecast. Major focus of paperboard manufacturers is towards lighter weights along with higher strengths, creating humongous opportunities for microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fibers. The growth in demand of liquid packaging cartons of which microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fiber accounts for a mere single digit percentage, is averaging at around 6%. This percent is projected to increase in the long term once pilot plants of microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fibers are scaled up. This will promote the use of MFC not only in high valued applications, but also in low and mid-cost applications eventually driving the growth in the microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fiber market. The market has observed a number of collaborations for developing existing and newer applications.