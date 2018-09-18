Heel Pressure Injury Relieving Devices Market Display Significant Growth by 2018 to 2028

Pressure ulcers (pressure sores, decubitus ulcers and bed sores) are localized areas in the body that damage both the skin and underlying tissue caused by shear or friction pressure. The patient needs to be effectively treated in order to relieve from the pressure that result in skin breakdown. Pressure-relieving devices include specialized beds, mattresses, bandages, dressings and foams.

Request Report Sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1695

Amongst different pressure ulcers, the geriatric population around the world is more prone to heel pressure ulcers. The number of people aged around 60 are common users of heel pressure injury relieving devices. The prevention of these heel ulcers require both a multidimensional approach for its management and a well-equipped hospital staff. Although some parts of heel pressure treatment requires detailed attention, still specific care needs to be taken based on the condition of each patient.

Heel Pressure Injury Relieving Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

More than 3 million people in the U.S. and 1 million people in the U.K. suffer from pressure ulcers every year, out of which heel pressure ulcers have the large share. One of the major driver for growth of heel pressure injury relieving devices market is the geriatric population who suffers from terminal illnesses and with limited mobility. The heel pressure injury relieving devices market is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period due to the competition amongst various pressure injury relieving devices manufacturers. Moreover, the heel pressure injury relieving devices market is also increase due to the fact that some of the heel pressure injury relieving companies are focused on new product launches as part of their strategic expansion. The heel pressure injury relieving devices market is also growing due to partnerships between companies and acquisitions of smaller players. The high cost associated with the treatment procedure pushes the heel pressure injury relieving devices market. Also, with large amount of money being spent on staff treatment the heel pressure injury relieving devices surely have a chance to be a growing market in wound care management.

Heel Pressure Injury Relieving Devices Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global heel pressure injury relieving devices market can be segmented on the basis of drug type, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on product type, the global heel pressure injury relieving devices market is segmented as:

Constant Low Pressure Devices

Alternating Pressure Devices

Based on application type, the global heel pressure injury relieving devices market is segmented as:

Impaired Mobility

Surgery

Diabetes

Neuropathy

Others

Based on end users, the global heel pressure injury relieving devices market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Home based Care

Geriatric Care Centers

Independent Dental Clinics

Clinics

Heel Pressure Injury Relieving Devices Market: Overview

The global market for heel pressure injury relieving devices is expected to grow with dependent cases reported over a period due to heavy labor work associated with the treatment procedures. The procedure is of long history with no other alternate makes it a rather strong treatment in heel pressure injury relieving devices market with ongoing reported cases for heel pressure injury. Amongst the heel pressure injury relieving devices, constant low pressure and alternate pressure devices are more often the most advisable product in the respective market.

Heel Pressure Injury Relieving Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global heel pressure injury relieving devices market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), CIS & Russia, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the large and dominant market in the global heel pressure injury relieving devices market owing to the reported heel injury cases and progressive healthcare infrastructure. Europe is expected to have a key market share in the global heel pressure injury relieving devices market throughout the forecast period due to its advanced quality healthcare facilities and public awareness related to heel pressure injury relieving devices. The heel pressure injury relieving devices market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan will be fastest growing heel pressure injury relieving devices market hanks to better product offerings by the key players and domestic players of the region.

Heel Pressure Injury Relieving Devices Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global heel pressure injury relieving devices market are Stryker, Arjo, McKesson Corporation, Hill-Rom Services Inc, Invacare Corporation, Pelican Manufacturing, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, EHOB, Incorporated, Bort GmbH, and A. Algeo Ltd., among others.

Request TOC of this Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1695

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.