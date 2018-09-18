Global Embedded Software Market Trends Applications Forecast to 2025

The report provides forecast and analysis of the global embedded software market. It provides market overview of global embedded software market of in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn). Furthermore, the report includes drivers, restraints, trends and opportunity of the embedded software market and their impact on each country during the forecast period. Embedded software is the special programming done on a chip in an embedded device to control its functions. The global market for embedded software will be driven by the steady growth of consumer electronic devices and the increased investments in the automation technologies adopted by the manufacturing sector. The market is also driven by the increasing demand for multimedia products and portable computing devices such as laptops.

Presently, every large mass of mechanical or electrical system has an inbuilt embedded system for a dedicated function usually with real-time computing constraints. These embedded systems include hardware and software as a part of complete device. Embedded software is a special programmed chip inbuilt in the embedded system to control the functions of the system. Globally the market for embedded software is driven by the increasing number of sales of consumer electronics along with the growing investments in the field of automation technology.

There is a huge demand in the market for multimedia products and portable computing devices like tablets, laptops at a global level. Also, there is a steady rise in machine to machine (M2M) communication which is integrated with embedded systems. This leads to a parallel growth of embedded software.

Segmentation:

The Global Embedded Software Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2018 to 2025 can be segmented into programming languages, application, and region. Based on programming languages, the embedded software market is divided into C, C++, Assembly Language, Java, and .Net. Amongst all these programming languages, java language is estimated to grow at faster growth rate during the forecast period. As compared to other programming languages, java is designed to be less complicated to use and hence, it is easy to learn, write, compile and debug. Java is object oriented which allows the user to created modular embedded programs using reusable codes. Besides this, a significant advantage of java is its ability to move easily from one computing device to another. These benefits provide an edge to java in this segment during the forecast period.

The market based on application can be segmented into Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Radio and Satellite Device. In this segment, consumer electronics holds a dominating position in the embedded software market. This can be attributed to the rising trend of usage of connected devices and wireless technology globally. Government initiatives like installation of smart meters, rise in consumer preference for smart phones, electronic gadgets in developed and developing nations are the driving factors for the dominance of consumer electronics segment in embedded software market.

Global Embedded Software Market Players

Advantech Industrial Computing India Pvt.

Ltd, Emerson Network Power,

Green Hills Software,

IBM Corporation,

Intel Corporation,

Regional Overview

The global embedded software market based on the end user is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The North American market is further segmented into US and Canada. The Europe market is categorized into UK, Germany, and France. The market for embedded software in Asia Pacific is segmented into Japan, China, and India. The embedded software market report includes market size and analysis for all the above-mentioned regions and countries for programming languages, and end user.