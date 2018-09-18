France Skiing Presents Their Featured Accommodations For The Skiing Holiday

France Skiing (https://france-skiing.net/), one of the leading providers of various hotel and catered ski chalet packages in the UK, is delighted to inform everyone of their featured accommodations perfect for the skiing holiday.

One of their featured accommodations is the Club Med L’Alpe d’Huez La Sarenne. This resort is situated at the heart of ancient alpine pastures of a mountain village. Guests will definitely have fun in trying out different sliding sports and experiencing the rush of the longest black slope in Europe.

The Club Med L’Alpe d’Huez La Sarenne package includes transfers, all meals, group ski classes, ski passes, and more. Guests will also have access to the different facilities inside the hotel such as the weight training room, sauna, swimming pool, health spa and nightclub.

Another great accommodation on offer is the Chalet Arabella in Val d’Isère. This beautiful detached chalet offers excellent ski in and out positions on the slopes at the foot of Solaise. Also, it combines the traditional Savoyarde design, furnishings, and antiques with modern facilities.

The Chalet Arabella in Val d’Isère also features five twin bedrooms with en-suite facilities and balconies and a spacious living room with double height ceiling. Moreover, guests will be provided with a teatime treat, a hearty breakfast, and a 4-course dinner with house wine.

Lastly, France Skiing also offers the stunning Chalet Hotel l’Ecrin in Tignes located on the outskirts of Val Claret village. This chalet hotel has cosy interiors with local wood panelling and a large lounge. It also features 53 stylish bedrooms, hot tub and indoor pool, fitness room, health spa, and a lot more. In addition, the restaurant inside the hotel is a perfect setting for skiers to relax after a day on the slopes with tables available for small and large groups.

France Skiing is passionate about providing their guests with plenty of accommodation options to match any particular needs and expectations. They also regularly visit the apartments, hotels, and chalets they offer to ensure that every accommodation is nothing short of first class. At the same time, they have employees who can visit guests in the ski resorts upon request.

Aside from hotels and chalets, France Skiing can also arrange ski equipment, transfers, ski lessons, lift passes and food delivery. To find out more about their services, head over to their website at https://france-skiing.net/.