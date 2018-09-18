Expanding Automotive Industry Coupled with Growing FDI in development of Warehousing Infrastructure has driven the Demand for Warehousing Services in Thailand: Ken Research

Growing manufacturing activities in Thailand, rising domestic consumption and stabilization of international trade were some of the primary growth drivers of warehousing in Thailand.

Warehouse Operations in Thailand are currently being disrupted by the development of advanced robotic systems, the most basic of which use digital add-on systems to transform forklifts and other types of MHE asset into robots. Technological advancements in Thailand warehousing services such as EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) communications has allowed companies to share documents, with a particular single format between two computers. Furthermore, growing demand of YMS (Yard Management System) is expanding the scope of warehousing in the country. Rising number of industrial parks which have been established in and around Bangkok have also created a positive impact on Thailand’s warehousing market.

Over the past few years, rapid retail market developments have been evident in Thailand with a continuous increase in organized retail or modern shopping across the country. Additionally, the growing trend of online shopping in Thailand has led to establishment of new warehousing facilities/ fulfilment centers for E-commerce companies to store their goods. Many domestic logistics firms have showcased interest in expanding their warehouses in order to compete with foreign ones in terms of service quality. For instance, Yusen Logistics is one of the leading warehousing companies in Thailand which has 9 warehouses with approximately 65,000 square meters storage space available. CEVA has around 38 warehouses with a total space exceeding 700,000 sqm.

The report titled The report titled “Thailand Warehousing Market Outlook to 2022 – By Business Model (Industrial / Retail Freight, Container Freight, Cold Storage, Agriculture and Others), By End Users (FMCG, Automotives, Electronics and Others; By Regional Landscape and By Third Party Warehousing” by Ken Research suggested a growth at a five year CAGR of 2.7% in terms of revenue in Thailand warehousing market in next 5 years till the year ending 2022.

Key Segments Covered

By Regions

• Samutprakarn

• Chonburi

• Ayutthaya

• Bangkok

By Business Model:

• Industrial / Retail Freight

• Container Freight

• Cold Storage

• Agriculture and Others

By End Use

• Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

• Automotive

• Electronics

By Type of Ownership

• 3PL

• Owned

Key Target Audience

• Warehousing Companies

• Warehousing Contractors

• Warehousing Technology Companies

• Logistics Association

• Consulting service providers

• Private Equity/ VCs/ Investment Banking Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

2012-2017 – Historical Period

2018-2022 – Future Forecast

Companies Covered:

• JWD Group

• Ticon Group

• WHA Group

• Triple I Logistics

• Agility Logistics

• DB Schenker

• Yusen Logistics

• Kuehne + Nagel

• Siam Shipping

• Siam Nistrans

• Eagles Thai

• CEVA Logistics

• Menlo Logistics

• JSI Logistics

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Cold Storage Warehouses in Thailand

Thailand Warehousing Competition

Warehousing Services in Thailand

Warehousing Services in Bangkok

International Warehousing Companies Thailand

Domestic Warehousing Companies Thai

Government Regulations Thailand Logistics

Warehousing Technologies in Thailand

Number of Pallets Warehouse Thailand

Agricultural Warehousing Market Thailand

Warehousing Capacity Thailand

Warehousing Supply Thailand

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/thailand-warehousing-market/157171-100.html

