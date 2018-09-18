ACL Reconstruction Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2018 to 2028

Anterior crutiate ligament (ACL) is made of tough fibrous material which is located within the knee joint. It ranges from the medial surface of the lateral femoral condyle, which is a part of the lower end of the thigh bone, to the front of the anterior tibial spine, which is a part of the upper end of the shin bone. The anterior crutiate ligament acts primarily to maintain joint stability by restraining the forward motion of the shin bone relative to the thigh bone. ACL injury is a complete rupture or tear of a ligament and is one of the most common knee injuries. People engaged in high-risk sports activities such as skiing and football are prone to ACL injury. Approximately 70% to 84% of ACL injuries are caused by a non?contact mechanism, such as a rapid deceleration, in a sports setting. ACL reconstruction repair may be surgical or non-surgical. An ACL Reconstruction comprises the removal of the damaged ACL, harvesting of the graft (if it’s an autograft), drilling of the femoral and tibial tunnels, preparing of the graft, placing the graft in an anatomically similar or different to the original position of the ACL, and finally fixing the graft.

ACL Reconstruction Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence and recurrence of injuries caused by sports is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the ACL Reconstruction market over the forecast period. According to Collins 2013, it has been estimated that around 80,000 to 100,000 people in the U.S. undergo ACL reconstruction every year. It has also been reported that 22.6% of the diagnosed ACL lesions underwent ACL reconstruction in the three years after initial diagnosis, of which majority of the reconstructions took place in the first year after the injury. Launch and addition of new kinds of methods and devices are other factors contributing to the growth of the global ACL Reconstruction Market. For instance, Amplitude Surgical commercially launched ACLip in 2017, and is considered to be an innovation for ACL Reconstruction.

Request Report Sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1700

ACL Reconstruction Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global ACL Reconstruction market can be segmented on the basis of procedure type, fixation type, end user, and geography.

Based on procedure type, the global ACL Reconstruction repair market is segmented as:

Graft Fixation Autograft Allograft



Based on fixation type, the global ACL Reconstruction repair market is segmented as:

Femoral Tissue Fixation Bone Fixation

Tibial Tissue Fixation Bone Fixation



Based on end user, the global ACL Reconstruction market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Based on geography, the global ACL Reconstruction market is segmented as:

North America U.S. Canada



Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LATAM

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe



CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ



Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa

Rest of MEA

ACL Reconstruction Market: Overview

The global market for ACL Reconstruction is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. A majority of ACL Reconstructions are available in various hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. Amongst the end users in ACL Reconstruction market, the hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers segments are expected to lead in the global ACL Reconstruction market over the forecast period. Amongst the procedure types, the global ACL Reconstruction market is expected to be dominated by autograft sub-segment under the graft fixation segment and is expected to do so over the forecast period.

ACL Reconstruction Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global ACL Reconstruction market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global ACL Reconstruction market, owing to the presence of key manufacturers in the region. The ACL Reconstruction market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR, due to the expansion of product offerings by key players. Europe is expected to have the second-largest share in the global ACL Reconstruction market throughout the forecast period.

ACL Reconstruction Market: Key Players

The global market for ACL Reconstruction market is highly competitive. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global ACL Reconstruction market are Zimmer Biomet, Citieffe s.r.l. a socio unico, mith & Nephew Ltd, Arthrex, Inc., DePuy Synthes, CONMED Corporation, and MEIRA Inc, among others.

Request TOC of this Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1700

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.