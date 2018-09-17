Endodontics Market to represent a significant expansion at CAGR of 5.2% by 2022

Endodontics is a part of dentistry segment which includes therapies to care for teeth from injuries and infection triggers the dental pulp. Endodontists doctors performing endodontics, perform root-canal therapy, surgeries, endodontic retreatment, treatment of dental trauma as well as treatment of cracked teeth. The procedure is essential during performing root canal process with the purpose of reducing the inflammation as well as to terminate the infection. With sophisticated technologies in endodontics segment, the therapies make sure improved accuracy of the management in addition to assessment of the periradicular tissue of the structure with the dental pulp holding lymphatic tissue, nerves, arteriolesm, venules and fibrous tissue. The worldwide endodontic market is anticipated to see a steady growth rate, by a CAGR of 5.2% over the assessment period to reach a market valuation of about US$ 1.6 Billion through the end of forecast period 2022.

The growth of the endodontics market is mainly driven by adoption of advanced technologies and introduction of surgical microscopy and magnifying lenses. Endodontic retreatment that is performed on a tooth which has had a previous root canal treatment, is technically challenging, it might possibly be a time taking the course of action since careful caretaking is requisite by the dentist. The retreatment cases are in general transferred to a specialist endodontist. Utilization of a magnification device or operating microscope may possibly improve the outcomes.

Market segmentation

The worldwide market for endodontics is categorized on the basis of end user, product type and by region.

On the basis of end user, the overall market is sub-categorized into hospitals, dental clinics and dental academics and research institutes. Among others, the dental clinic’s category will be the highest lucrative segment and slated for high growth at a 5.5% CAGR all through the assessment period.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables division are likely to witness a high growth rate at 3% CAGR during the calculated period.

The overall endodontics market is studied across six prominent regions, namely Latin America, North America, APEJ, Japan, Middle East and Africa and Europe. The European along with Asia Pacific excluding Japan exhibit huge potential. Europe is the leading region in terms of market share and high growth rate, by recording a 6.0% CAGR over the assessment period. It offers high growth opportunities to the market players. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is slated for a significant growth of about $ 370 Million by the end of the forecast period 2022.

Key Market Players

The major companies operating in the worldwide market endodontics includes

• Coltene Holding AG

• Septodont Ltd.

• Danaher Corporation

• Dentsply Sirona Inc.

• Ultradent Products Inc.

• Ivoclar Vivadent

• FKG Dentaire S.A.

• L.P. Mani Inc.

• Peter Brasseler Holdings

