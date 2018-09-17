Automotive Tubeless Tire Market Report 2016-2024

Major factors such as optimistic growth in the automotive industry, expanding sales of passenger vehicles and growing research and development activities within the tire industry have positive impact on the growth of automotive tubeless tires market. Replacement volumes of tires account globally for about 70% of the passenger tire market and 85% of the commercial vehicle market.

Growth in the automotive tire market will continue to be driven by the developing countries in the Asia/Pacific region, particularly China and India. Accommodated by an estimated 230 large and small tire manufacturers, the Chinese automotive tire industry has amazed the global tire industry with its unparalleled growth. In the rapidly growing Chinese automobile market, the global automotive tire giants have positioned production bases in China and further amplified investment in expansion in the last two years.

Vigorous research and development activities in rubber technology and innovative machinery involved in the manufacturing of automotive tubeless tires further upsurge the cost of the final product which is likely to limit the growth of automotive tubeless tire market across the globe. Moreover, rising market competition in automotive tubeless tire industry on the back of presence of well-established global players is also a major challenge for the new entrants.

“Global Automotive Tubeless Tire Market Outlook, 2016-2024” covers the present ground scenario and future opportunity prospects for the market players to analyze the target markets across the globe. Moreover, the competitive analysis includes the in-depth analysis of the major players and leaders in the tubeless tire industry. The market study conducted on the basis of primary as well as secondary research where the analysts fragment the data from various databases such as Bloomberg, Factiva, Owler and others. Our primary research team conducted various interviews, surveys and group discussions of industry professionals, electric vehicle manufacturers, aftermarket vendors and component suppliers to analyze the future prospects of the overall automotive tubeless tire industry.

Request Report Sample @ https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/request-sample/global-automotive-tubeless-tires-market-outlook-2024-global-opportunity-and-demand-analysis-market-forecast-2016-2024

Market Segmentation

Global Automotive Tubeless Tire Segmentation can be classified on the basis of:-

By Tire Type

• Radial Tubeless Tire

• Bias Tubeless Tire

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicles

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Original Equipment manufacturer (OEMs)

• Aftermarket

By Region

• North America Tubeless Tire Market (U.S., Canada) {Market Size, Growth Analysis and Opportunity Analysis}

• Latin America Tubeless Tire Market (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America) {Market Size, Growth Analysis and Opportunity Analysis}

• Europe Tubeless Tire Market (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, The U.K., Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe) {Market Size, Growth Analysis and Opportunity Analysis}

• Asia-Pacific Tubeless Tire Market (China, India, Singapore, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific) {Market Size, Growth Analysis and Opportunity Analysis}

• The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Tubeless Tire Market {Market Size, Growth Analysis and Opportunity Analysis}

Browse Full Report: https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/report/global-automotive-tubeless-tires-market-outlook-2024-global-opportunity-and-demand-analysis-market-forecast-2016-2024

Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges

Raw material cost forms the largest cost head in the tubeless tire industry accounting for about 65-70% of the total value. The key raw materials used to manufacture tires are natural rubber, polybutadiene rubber (PBR), styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) and nylon tire cord fabric. However, the value of rubber is disposed to fluctuations and in 2016-17, international rubber prices amplified by about 28% after falling by 24% and 15% y-oy for two consecutive years.

Over the past couple of years, the trend in automotive tire production and supply for the OEM market has been in line with the automobile sales for the period. Production of automotive tubeless tires has been about 1.5 times that of automobiles produced. While the demand from the replacement market has relatively been higher the automotive tubeless tire sales are expected to grow in the range of 10-11% of CAGR over the forecast period in developing countries.

“ Automotive Tubeless Tire Market Report” has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis from industry experts. The report covers the competitive landscape and current position of major players in the market space.

The market analysis report also includes Porter’s five force model, SWOT analysis, company profiling, business strategies of market players and their business models. Global automotive tubeless tire market report also recognizes value chain analysis to understand the cost differentiation to provide the competitive advantage to the existing and new entry players.

About Goldstein Research

Based in the U.S., Goldstein Research is a young business consulting and market research firm with vast reach across America, Asia and parts of Europe and the Middle East. In the next five years, we strive to expand our reach to 50+ nations spanning across Europe, Asia and parts of the Middle East and Africa.

We strive to realize a strong brand presence globally through our quality research and forecasting solutions. With 30+ domain experts and 50+ employees working day and night to crunch numbers and bring out the best and detailed market reports and forecasts, we strive to enable you to foresee upcoming market challenges and develop a robust business model and strategies, which would add to your profitability and market visibility as a brand.

Our market research reports provide in-depth analysis of global and regional variations along with competitors’ overview. Our analysts working on automotive industry analysis to help various tech-giants, tech start-ups and entry players to assess the current and upcoming business scenario. We believe in the rigorous examination of the current market scenario and build around creative ideas and approaches that are most suitable for our clients’ needs and business agenda.

Contact for more Info:

Steve Blade

(Global Sales Head)

USA: + 1-646-568-7747

Canada: 1-437-886-1181

UK: +44-203-318-6627

sales@goldsteinresearch.com

www.goldsteinresearch.com

Browse Similar Report: Global Aircraft Tire Market