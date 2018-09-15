KnightsbridgeFX.com ranks on Growth 500’s fastest growing Canadian businesses 2018

September 2018 – Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange has been ranked 107 by the Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies program, Growth 500. Knightsbridge FX has processed nearly 2 billion dollars on behalf of their clients across Canada.

For the second consecutive year, Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange has ranked on the Growth 500 program. The program seeks to identify the fastest growing companies in Canada, those which create jobs, define brands, and continuously develop. Previously known as the PROFIT 500 program, Canadian Business rebranded the program name in 2018 to Growth 500, as the moniker is more fitting the requirements for their program listing, as they focus on the growth of Canadian companies and not the organizations’ earnings.

Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange was founded on the premise that businesses and individuals are underserved by their banks in terms of proactive service and competitive currency exchange pricing and has aimed to get the best rates for their clients, having negotiated the best foreign currency exchange pricing with Canadian financial institutions.

Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange President, Rahim Madhavji has said “It’s an honour to be ranked so well two years running. We have an incredibly hard working team of dedicated and highly qualified professionals and we value Growth 500’s recognition of that hard work. We look forward to continuing to grow and succeed.”

Though headquartered in Toronto, Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange is available across Canada, ready to help people everywhere with bank-beating exchange rates. Considered one of the most trusted names in foreign exchange, with interview features in the Toronto Star, Globe and Mail, Bloomberg, Reuters, and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, the company continues to grow and thrive, with a clear goal — helping the customer save money on currency exchange. To obtain a no-obligation currency exchange quote, please call 1-877-355-5239.