Global Tire Recycling Market Analysis Report 2016-2024

Tire Recycling Market

According to Goldstein Research, global tire recycling market is expected to grow from USD 0.95 billion in 2016, at a compounded annual growth rate of 2.1% over the forecast period 2016-2024. The increasing environmental concerns related to CO2 and scrap tires has led to adopt new strategies for recycling and reusing the waste tires and thus inducing the growth of the market.

Global tire recycling market segmentation has been carried out on the basis of rubber type, product type, and end-user. Based on the product type, crumb rubber is largely contributing towards the growth of complete tire recycling market. Crumb rubber is followed by the rubberized asphalt, showing the highest growth rates on the back of adoption in the construction industry. The global tire recycling industry is majorly driven by Europe followed by North America. Europe accounted for USD 0.33 billion market size and is growing at a strong growth rate due to strict recycling norms and other environmental regulations.

Download Exclusive Sample Report: https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/request-sample/global-tire-recycling-industry-market-trends-analysis

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, Global Tire Recycling Market can be segmented as follows:

Based on Rubber Type

• Natural Rubber (NR)

• Ethylene-Propylenediene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber

• Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

• Polychloroprene

• Others (Fluorocarbon Rubber, Silicone)

Based on Product Type

• Crumb Rubber

• Tire-derived fuel (TDF)

• Rubberized Asphalt

• Stall Mats (Pet and Equine)

• Playground Material

• Automotive parts

• Bonded Rubber/Molded Products

• Flooring Products

Based on End-User

• Automotive & Aviation Sector

• Manufacturing

• Construction

• Others ( Sports, Home Decor)

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

• Asia Pacific

Browse Full Report: https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/report/global-tire-recycling-industry-market-trends-analysis

Global Tire Recycling Industry Analysis

“Global Tire Recycling Industry Analysis” contains a detailed overview of the global tire recycling market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, the market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by rubber type, product type, and end-user.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, global tire recycling market report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis.

This market research report also includes competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling of companies such as Liberty Tire Services LLC, Lakin General, Entech Inc., Emanuel Tire Co., Tire Disposal & Recycling Inc., Mac’s Tire Recyclers, Golden By-Products Inc, Champlin Tire Recycling, L&S Tire Co., Global Rubber LLC, Manhantango Enterprises Inc., RB Rubber Products, BAS Recycling Inc., Rumpke Consolidated Cos. Inc, Global Tire Recycling of Sumter County Inc, re Rubber LLC, Golden By-Products Inc., Colt Inc., Scrap Tire Centers, etc.

The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services, and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.

Overall, the report represents the global tire recycling market share along with a market forecast that will help industry consultants, technology providers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities.

About Goldstein Research

Based in the US, Goldstein Research currently has a strong presence in the American and Asian countries. In the next five years, we strive to expand our reach to 50+ nations spanning across Europe, Asia and parts of the Middle East and Africa. We strive to realize a strong brand presence globally through our quality research and forecasting solutions.

Our mission is simple: to develop insightful business solutions, help our clients make powerful future decisions to keep them well ahead of the game which is the market, and leave a mark across businesses and communities through our well-defined ideas and clear-cut forecasts. Our market research reports provide in-depth analysis of China and regional variations along with competitors’ overview.

Our analysts working in manufacturing industry reports helping various tech-giants, tech start-ups and entry players to assess the current and upcoming business scenario. We believe in the rigorous examination of the current market scenario and build around creative ideas and approaches that are most suitable for our clients’ needs and business agenda.

Contact for more info:

Steve Blade

(Global Sales Head)

USA: + 1-646-568-7747

Canada: 1-437-886-1181

UK: + 44-203-318-6627

sales@goldsteinresearch.com

www.goldsteinresearch.com

Browse Similar Report: Global Aircraft Tire Market