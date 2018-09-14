Connolly Suthers Provides Legal Advice on Parenting Agreements

As the law states, divorcing couples must plan for the future of their child through a parenting arrangement. Connolly Suthers offers professional legal advice on the best way to settle parenting plans regarding the child’s future.

[TOWNSVILLE, 14/09/2018] – Connolly Suthers, an established law firm in Townsville, Queensland, provides professional legal consultation for post-marital parenting arrangements. A government study presents evidence that a child’s well-being depends on the nature of the parenting arrangement following the parents’ divorce or separation.

Parenting Arrangements in Australia

In Australia, married couples planning to divorce or separate are mandated by the law to agree on an arrangement for their child’s future. If both parents come to an agreement, they can put it in writing and formalise the arrangement into a parenting plan.

As defined by the government, a parenting plan is a consent order approved by the court that covers the parenting and financial arrangements for the child. Before a parenting plan is approved, the Court reviews the agreement to make sure that the provisions are all in the child’s best interest.

The Importance of Parenting Arrangements

A recent study conducted by the Australian Institute of Family Studies found a significant link between parenting arrangements and their influence on children. The study looked at a group of children living with ongoing parental conflict and another group of children living under a parental arrangement.

The study found that children who lived with interparental conflict often felt caught in the middle of their parents. An increase in the level of interparental conflict even took a toll on the children’s well-being. The study concluded that nurturing and supporting post-marital relationships have a great bearing on the development of the children.

Family Law Experts at Connolly Suthers

Connolly Suthers has a legal team and a professional network of consultants that handle all types of family law matters. Through negotiation, meditation and litigation if necessary, the firm aims to achieve the best outcome while protecting the interests of their clients.

About Connolly Suthers

Established in 1895, Connolly Suthers has been Townsville’s trusted law firm in handling a wide range of legal matters. From family law to conveyancing, the firm’s extensive knowledge has made them become one of Northern Queensland’s most diverse and dynamic firms.

