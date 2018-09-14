Cement and clinker trade prices remain stable in August

According to CW Research’s Cement and Clinker Price Assessments for Med Basin and Persian Gulf, FOB prices for cement and clinker have remained flat in August.

In the Mediterranean Basin region, over the period, FOB prices for prompt deliveries of bulk ordinary Portland cement recorded a slim decline, whereas clinker trade prices remained flat when compared to July.

As noted by Ana Almeida, CW Group’s analyst: “In the Med Basin region, cement producers saw a stable trade situation in August. However, prices seem to have contracted as the peak of summer is bringing a dull trade.”

Cement demand in Spain continues to show signs of consistency. In May, cement consumption recorded an almost double-digit increase on a yearly perspective, being the 15th consecutive positive month for the Spanish cement sector. Nevertheless, producers believe these levels are half of the ones registered during the economic pre-crisis.

PAKISTANI PRODUCERS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT EXPORTS

In August, in the Persian Gulf and Arabian Sea region, FOB prices for bulk ordinary Portland cement and for prompt deliveries of bulk ordinary grade clinker remained unchanged.

Ana Almeida, analyst with CW Group, notes: “In August, in the Persian Gulf Arabian Sea, cement and clinker prices are contracting further, as the peak of summer is on. However, some key players have been showing improvements in both the sea and road trades.”

Pakistani cement suppliers are continuing to see positive results this summer. In July, the country’s cement market was able to increase its exports by sea by over 100 percent, when compared to last year. However, the shipments to India and Afghanistan, two usual importers of Pakistani cement, registered a sharp plunge during the same period.

Exporters in the country are optimistic with the sustained growth observed in the last months, as a consequence of the government’s new economic activities that are supporting cement demand.

