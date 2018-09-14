Akshaya Patra’s Campaign Observing the National Nutrition Month Urges PM to Speak On Malnourishment in His Upcoming ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Bengaluru, 14 September 2018: Joining the country in observing the National Nutrition Month, The Akshaya Patra Foundation has started an Outreach Campaign on the critical cause of addressing hunger and malnutrition. As a part of this campaign, conscientious citizens are being encouraged to sign pledge cards committing to ‘no wastage of food’ and support under-served people by feeding them.

The signed pledge-cards will be sent to the Prime Minister’s Office to express the collective commitment and request the Hon’ble Prime Minister to take up the topic, ‘ensuring access to nutrition for all’ in the upcoming ‘Mann ki Baat.’

The objective of the campaign is to spread awareness and create tangible action by involving thousands of people and critical stakeholders in the public and private sectors, in our movement against hunger and malnutrition (hidden hunger) on the occasion of National Nutrition Month. The campaign has found support from varied sections of society, ranging from private and Government schools, teachers, corporates, bureaucracy, and political leaders. As of now, over 15,000 signed pledge cards have been sent to the office of Hon’ble Prime Minister. We are reaching out to more supporters for this campaign.

As of now, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Shri. Jai Ram Thakur; Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri. Trivendra Singh Rawat; Shri. Vasudev Devnani and Shri. Arvind Pandey, the Education Ministers of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand respectively; Padma Shree awardee, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor; Mr. Mohit Anand – Managing Director, Kellogg’s India & South Asia; and several other prominent personalities have extended support to the campaign by taking the pledge.

To support the campaign visit https://www.akshayapatra.org/pledgetonourish before September 30’ 2018.