QuoDeck registers 300% growth in revenue

India’s largest game-based learning platform, QuoDeck today announced that the company has grown by 300% in revenue on the back of a 5x growth in user base last year. The company is currently working with more than 35 global organisations such as Unilever, Star India, SBI Life, Reliance Life, Kohler, Kelloggs and CavinKare.

“The role of people capital in Indian industry has grown many fold, with companies focused on developing skills for their staff and ecosystems to enhance productivity. The industry is in the throes of a digital revolution, and we are fortunate to be at the forefront of it. We currently serve the needs of 420,000+ users across enterprises, who are not all employees, but also sales & vendor networks and agents for our clients. The explosive business growth we have seen over the years is testimony to the fact that as a methodology, game-based learning proves to be more effective in today’s context than other forms of digital learning. It is fast gaining popularity among smart organizations, and is replacing traditional learning mechanisms.”, said Kamalika Bhattacharya, Co-Founder of QuoDeck.

“Our vision is to make the world a smarter place by developing robust and user-friendly learning platforms. We will continue in our endeavour to create technology that help companies build a smarter and more knowledgeable workforce. In the next financial year, we hope to achieve a 400% increase in revenue”, she added.

QuoDeck’s tech edge is led by their flexible microservices architecture and focus on big-data analytics, apart from their list of expert technologies. “We are focused on keeping our innovation engine on the bleeding edge of technology applications in learning. Our endeavour is to build on this momentum and keep progressing towards better products and technologies for our clients”, summed up Co-Founder, Arijit Lahiri.