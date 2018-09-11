South America Organic Acid Market to Cross $427 million by 2026, Says TechSci Research

According to a recently published TechSci Research report, “South America Organic Acid Market Research By Type, By End Use, By Country, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012 – 2026”, the region’s organic acid market is anticipated to cross USD427 million by 2026. Backed by expanding population and growing demand for food, the region’s agriculture sector is growing at a robust pace, and positively influencing South America organic acid market. Moreover, increasing investments by major international players in for the development of organic acid is expected to aid the region’s market during forecast period.

In 2016, Brazil accounted for the largest share in South America organic acid market owing to increasing urbanization, expanding middle class and upper-class population and changing eating habits. Moreover, growing applications of organic acid in meat, dairy, bakery, beverages, etc., coupled with increasing consumption of these food products in the country is expected to aid Brazil organic acids market during forecast period. Colombia is the second largest market for organic acids in South America.

“Citric Acid was the most consumed type of organic acids in South America during 2012 – 2016, and the same trend is expected to continue through 2026 as well owing to increasing demand for additives of natural origin in food & beverage and cosmetic industries. Additionally, stringent government regulations and restrictions on the usage of chemicals in agriculture, feed and food industries are positively influencing South America citric acid market.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

Browse 2 market data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 63 Pages and an in-depth TOC on

“South America Organic Acid Market”

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/south-america-organic-acid-market-by-type-acetic-acid-citric-acid-formic-acid-lactic-acid-others-by-end-use-industrial-food-beverage-pharmaceutical-personal-care-others-by-country-competition-forecast-and-opportunities/1168.html

“South America Organic Acid Market By Type, By End Use, By Country, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012 – 2026” has evaluated the future growth potential of South America organic acid market and provides statistics and information on market structure and trends. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities available in South America organic acid market.