Puut Wallet Announces Cryptocurrency-based Crowdfunding and Peer-to-peer Lending

BLvx is a stable cryptocurrency that is not subject to the usual volatility inherent to cryptocurrencies”— Mark Arthur Copenhagen, Denmark, August 30, 2018, /EINPresswire.com/ — Puut A/S, announced today that it will launch cryptocurrency-based crowdfunding and peer-to-peer lending starting from November 2018, to help entrepreneurs raise crypto-financing.

By supporting cryptocurrency-based crowdfunding and peer-to-peer lending, Puut Wallet is able to offer entrepreneurs all over the world a unique opportunity to see a long-awaited dream come through. At the same time, the move is letting cryptocurrencies’ holders and mining companies use their idle digital assets to help take disruptive ideas off the ground.

“Helping entrepreneurs take their projects to the next level using a stable cryptocurrency is an integral part of the crypto society we are aspiring to,” said Mark Arthur, Founder & CEO at Puut A/S.

Support for cryptocurrencies will be limited in the first place to Euro-pegged Bitcoin Lvx (BVX). BVX is tied to Euro from inception at a fixed rate of €4,797.15 per BVX, which implies that the exchange rate of BVX follows exactly the moves of the euro exchange rate.

With a circulating supply of 17,023,625 coins and a market capitalization in excess of €80 billion, BVX is poised to become a compelling choice for an entrepreneur seeking crypto-financing.

“BLvx is a stable cryptocurrency that is not subject to the usual volatility inherent to cryptocurrencies”. concluded Mr Arthur

