Portable Solar Charger Market Product Segment, Competitive Analysis and Trends Forecast by Applications till 2025

11th September 2018 – The Global Portable Solar Charger Market is classified on the basis of product type, application, end users, distribution channel and geography. A charger that comprises a solar panel and thin film system that utilizes sunlight in order to deliver electric supply to electronic device is known as solar charger. These solar chargers are usually portable and can be easily carried owing to their light weight and miniaturization.

Portable solar chargers offer efficacy, convenience and exclude the need to carry additional batteries. Moreover, the most important feature of portable solar chargers is that they are environment friendly. Portable solar chargers can be used to charge different types of devices such as laptop, iPod, camera, smartphone, MP3 player, etc. They are useful under many circumstances like camping, hiking, travelling in remote areas, emergency power, etc.

The factors that propel the growth of the Portable Solar Charger Market include ever increasing use of electronic devices, rise in disposable income, rapid urbanization & industrialization, and technical innovations. In addition, some of the major factors that have a positive impact on the growth of the market is rise in research & development activities and increasing concern towards saving energy. On the other hand, there are certain factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as high cost and lack of awareness in many emerging countries. In addition, intermittent of solar power may also have a negative impact on the market growth.

Portable Solar Charger Market is classified on the basis of product type as Illumination Type, Charger, Adjustable Charger and others. Based on applications, the global market is segmented as personal use, commercial and others. Portable Solar Charger Market is classified on the basis of end users as transportation, individual consumers, military, and others. Based on distribution channel, the global market segmentation includes specialty stores, online stores, retail stores and others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Anker

GoalZero

Instapark

Levin

Nexcon

Poweradd

Renogy

SolarJOOS

X-DRAGON

Suntrica

EMPO-NI

Suntactics and many others

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

CIGS Type

Monocrystalline Type

Polycrystalline Type

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Mobile Phones

Digital Cameras

MP3/4

Automotive

Others

The key points of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Portable Solar Charger capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Portable Solar Charger manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

