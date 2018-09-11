Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market are GSK , Merck , Novartis , Teva, Boehringer Ingelheim, Impax, Abbvie, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck and Sun Pharma. According to report the global parkinson’s disease therapeutics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Parkinson’s disease is a long-term degenerative disorder of the nervous system that mainly affects the nerve cells in the brain. The symptoms such as dementia, anxiety, and depression generally come on slowly over time. Other symptoms of this disease are improper motor movements, muscle stiffness, uncontrolled body movement and balance problems. Presently Parkinson’s disease is incurable, only treatments options such as medication and surgery to manage the symptoms are available. Parkinson’s disease generally affects the older people who are above 50 years of age and the risk increases with increasing age. The Parkinson’s disease treatment is used to control symptoms such as shaking of hands, uncontrolled movement of body, and others. The therapeutic methods like levodopa consolidation with carbidopa are measured as an effective treatment for the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Another option that is surgical treatment is also available but it is effective for those patients who are previously responded to levodopa therapy.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of this market are rising growth in aged population joined with growing frequency of Parkinson’s disease in the developed countries is boosting the growth of the Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market. Furthermore, growing environmental factors and genetic heredity are also facilitating the growth of the market. Furthermore, Upsurge in consciousness regarding Parkinson’s disease and high clinical R&D budget by the governments and non-profit organizations are anticipated to boost the growth of this market over upcoming years. The favorable product pipeline represents the potential development opportunities during the forecast period. On the other hand expiration of patent drugs is projected to hamper the market growth.

Geographically, North America is expected to hold the largest market share in Parkinson’s disease Therapeutics Market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Growth in North America region is mainly due to growing spending on healthcare, developed healthcare infrastructure and promising medical compensation policies. As per the Parkinson Association of the Carolinas, nearly 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease each year. Factors responsible for the growth in Europe region is owing to growing government enterprises for promoting the healthcare sector and augmented adoption of research and development activities in this region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is driven by growing numbers of healthcare organizations, growth in geriatric population and growing frequency of Parkinson’s disease. Countries like India, China, and Japan are the key market players in this region for Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market.

Segment Covered

The report on global parkinson’s disease therapeutics market covers segments such as, drug class, distribution channel and end user. On the basis of drug class the global parkinson’s disease therapeutics market is categorized into carbidopa/levodopa, dopamine receptor agonists, mao inhibitors, comt inhibitors, anticholinergics and other drugs. On the basis of distribution channel the global parkinson’s disease therapeutics market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, retailer pharmacies and online pharmacies. On the basis of end user the global parkinson’s disease therapeutics market is categorized into hospitals and clinics.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global parkinson’s disease therapeutics market such as, GSK , Merck , Novartis , Teva, Boehringer Ingelheim, Impax, Abbvie, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck and Sun Pharma.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global parkinson’s disease therapeutics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of parkinson’s disease therapeutics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the parkinson’s disease therapeutics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the parkinson’s disease therapeutics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

