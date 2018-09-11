Marine Collagens Market to Gain a Stronghold by 2018 to 2028

Collagens are the most abundant high molecular protein present in human and possess mainly structural role. Collagens are the one of the key biological materials which help in tissue regeneration. Different organisms have been proposed and explored for collagen extraction, allowing the sustainable production of different types of collagens, with properties depending on the kind of organism (and their natural environment) and extraction methodology. Marine collagens are the protein that sourced from marine fish, sponge, shark, squid and others marine living creature. An increase in the consumption of processed and health-based food products has been driving the marine collagen market growth. Additionally, the demand for processed food products in developing regions is driven by the increase in disposable income.

There are many protein and amino acid ingredients available in the market, but marine collagens are expected to bring a revolutionary change in the near future. Certain tissues in our human body such as the brain, kidney, and lungs have a direct need for di and tri-peptides. The human body actually prefers di and tri-peptides as the predominant source of absorbed protein. Marine collagens directly serves the purpose, as the amino acid in the product is already in the form of di and tri-peptides. Marine collagens get absorbed into the blood very easily and are utilized for protein synthesis at a higher rate. Marine collagens is expected to boost the sports nutrition market significantly as this product is scientifically proven to be a good stamina and endurance booster, and heals post-workout muscle soreness and damage. The market is driven by factors such as increasing protein consumption, inclination toward personal care & health supplements, an increase in R&D activities. Moreover, the rising prevalence of health-related problems is a key factor driving the market for marine collagen in the medical & pharmaceutical industry.

Global Marine Collagens Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global Marine Collagens market has been segmented as –

Food Industry

Biotechnology

Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical and Dietary Supplement

Others

On the basis of form, the global Marine Collagens market has been segmented as –

Liquid

Powder

On the basis of type, the global Marine Collagens market has been segmented as –

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

On the basis of source, the global Marine Collagens market has been segmented as –

Fish

Squid

Jellyfish

Sponges

Mackerel

Others

On the basis of end use, the global Marine Collagens market has been segmented as –

Retail/Household

Food Service Provider

Food Processor

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global Marine Collagens market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Sports Store Online Retail



On the basis of regions, the global Marine Collagens market has been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Global Marine Collagens Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global marine collagens market are: Ashland (US), Darling Ingredients (US), Nitta Gelatin (Japan), Gelita (Germany), Weishardt Group (France), Amicogen, (South Korea), Nippi, Incorporated (Japan), Seagarden (Norway), ChinaPeptide (China), Vital Proteins (US), Connoils (US), BHN (Japan), Taiaitai (China), and ITALGELATINE (Italy).

The global marine collagens market has evolved in the framework of new product innovations and is expected to drive the global marine collagens market over the forecast period. As the consumption of the marine fish is highest in the Asia Pacific and North America region, it expected that this region could be the price regulator of the marine collagens market.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The Marine collagens market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing number of marine collagens product variants. Catering the growing demand for cake or bakery products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Marine collagens containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large scale and small scale manufacturers across the globe.

Brief Approach to Research

The analysis will be done on modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the origin, application and end uses of the segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include: