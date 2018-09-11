El Paso Mexican Restaurant Serves Authentic Mexican Food in Virginia

El Paso Mexican Restaurant brings the original Mexican flavors to the Washington Metropolitan Area with special promos and discounts for a memorable dining experience.

[SPRINGFIELD, 09/11/2018] — El Paso Mexican Restaurant offers a wide selection of authentic Mexican dishes across Virginia. To date, the Mexican restaurant serves in four locations: Springfield, Woodbridge, Cooper Road, and Richmond Highway.

Every day, El Paso Mexican Restaurant creates its meals with fresh ingredients. Its menu features homemade entrees that chefs prepare as mild or as spicy as diners’ prefer.

An Array of Delectable Mexican Cuisines

The restaurant has a main menu, cocktail menu, and brunch menu, giving the most discerning diners in Virginia plenty of options any time of the day. The usual items include sizzling fajitas, enchiladas, and quesadillas. The restaurant is popular for having the biggest burritos in the state.

El Paso also has new items that reflect the colorful and vibrant cuisine of Mexico. These items include:

• Mexican Paella

• Sopa de la Abuella (the restaurant’s version of grandmother’s chicken soup)

• Enmoladas (blue corn tortillas with roasted chicken and homemade mole negro, topped with sour cream and queso fresco)

Vegetarians also have multiple options with quesadillas, fajitas, and burritos.

Some locations offer special menus, like the street-style taco selection exclusively at the Cooper Road restaurant. The mini street tacos feature numerous options for fillings, including grilled steak, beef cheeks, and Mexican sausage. All tacos come with a side of lime, red and green salsa and garnished with onions and cilantro.

El Paso’s Special Offerings

Apart from serving delicious Mexican delicacies, El Paso Mexican Restaurant also offers special deals and discounts. Kids can enjoy their meals for only $.99, with an accompanying purchase of an adult entrée worth over $9 every Monday from 5 PM to 9 PM.

Another popular promo is the Taco Tuesday in Cooper Road where diners can enjoy street tacos or mini street tacos paired with a refreshing cantarito, a Mexican cocktail served in a clay cup.

About El Paso Mexican Restaurant

El Paso Mexican Restaurant brings the distinct flavors of Mexican cuisine to the Washington Metropolitan Area. It also provides catering services to any events, with menus that feature a fajita bar, fiesta platters, and El Paso burrito boxes, among others. For more information, visit http://www.elpasomexicanrestaurants.com today.