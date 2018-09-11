Edupliance announces a webinar titled, “Autism Spectrum Disorder in Special Education Disputes” our expert speakers will guide you on the medical, legal & educational aspects of this condition with current laws and ways to support these special young people by providing them with the best environment of education. The event will be held LIVE on Friday, Sep 21, from 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, EST / 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM PST.

This webinar will provide a comprehensive overview of the different laws students on the autism spectrum, including the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and Section 504, and the most up-to-date case law involving student with autism including the Supreme Court decision in Endrew F and how different courts are applying the new “standard.”

The 60-minutes webinar will be conducted by Experts Hope N. Kirsch & Lori Kirsch-Goodwin,

Hope N. Kirsch, M.A.(Ed.), Esq., is a licensed special education teacher and attorney having experience. She practices special education law at Kirsch-Goodwin & Kirsch, PLLC, representing K-12 and higher education students throughout Arizona in school-related matters including advocacy, Due Process, 504s, OCR, discipline, and bullying.

Lori Kirsch-Goodwin, Esq., is a 30+ year litigation attorney whose practice is devoted to education and special education matters on behalf of students and their families. Lori has a Bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and her law degree from Bridgeport (now Quinnipiac) University.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• What is autism?

• Medical diagnosis of autism vs. educational eligibility

• Creating a meaningful IEP for students with autism in light of the case of

Endrew F

• Bullying and harassment involving students with autism • Avenues of dispute

resolution

• Federal laws impacting students with autism, including the IDEA and Section

504

To register for the webinar, visit

https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/autism-spectrum-disorder-in-special-education-disputes? tm_source=webnewswire&utm_medium=webnewswire.com

About Edupliance

Edupliance is an online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD’s and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

For more information, visit

www.edupliance.com

Media Inquiries

support@edupliance.com