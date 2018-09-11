Airport Information System Market: Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Airport Information System Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Airport Information System Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new B1Cable Television Networksopportunities in the Global markets of Airport Information System.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Airport Information System Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Airport Information System Market are SITA, Ultra Electronics Holdings, Rockwell Collins, Amadeus IT Group, Ikusi, Inform GmbH, Northrop Grumman Corp., RESA, IBM Corp and Siemens AG. According to report the global airport information system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Airport information systems are used to give information and announcements to passengers and staff from flight departure time to advertising, traffic situation displays, and weather updates. This system is the front end to the airport management system as it displays information to the public in a format that is selected by the airport .In addition the displays are made up by information being entered from the other systems. On the other hand, missing of flights of the passengers and confusion is avoided by using such systems.

Growing passenger traffic and increasing need for real time data sharing among the consumers are the factors driving the growth of the airport information system market. Additionally, increasing IT spending on airports to achieve higher operational efficiency and to give passengers enhanced and rich travel experience has led to increase in information systems across domestic and international airports, which is fuelling the growth of the airport information system market. However, high cost in up gradation process and information sharing regulations are the factors that are anticipated to hinder the growth of the airport information system market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, as the travel time between the cities and countries are getting closer with help of advanced technologies .These technologies provide efficiency of operations and reduce operational cost associated with running an airport therefore helping the travelers for hassle free stay at the airports. This in turn is providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the airport information system market. Furthermore, aviation industry is expected to further increase the demand for effective and reliable airport information systems in the years to come.

Among the geographies, North America dominated the global airport information system market followed by Europe. However, Asia pacific is anticipated to overtake North America and Europe owing to the rapidly increasing number of air travelers and the vast adoption of smartphones and increase in number of airports. Additionally, India in particular is giving a massive push to building massive airports and upgrade existing ones to make flying more accessible and and attract new travelers. For instance, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport is featured as the top ranked airport in the world and indigo has recently started its ATR service paving way for building smaller town-to-town airports.

The report on global airport information system market covers segments such as, function, cost and application. On the basis of function the global airport information system market is categorized into airport operation control center (aocc) and departure control system. On the basis of cost the global airport information system market is categorized into integration cost in airport information system, procurement cost in airport information system and operation cost in airport information system. On the basis of application the global airport information system market is categorized into airside and terminal side.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global airport information system market such as, SITA, Ultra Electronics Holdings, Rockwell Collins, Amadeus IT Group, Ikusi, Inform GmbH, Northrop Grumman Corp., RESA, IBM Corp and Siemens AG.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global airport information system market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of airport information system market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the airport information system market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the airport information system market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

