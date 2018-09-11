3D Xpoint Market: Industry Key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast to 2023

In 3D XPoint Market report, ReportsandMarkets covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global 3D Xpoint market for 2018-2023.

The 3D XPoint structure is very simple. It consists of a selector and memory cell, which sit in between a word-line and bit-line (hence the “cross-point” name). Applying a specific voltage on the word-line and bit-line will activate a single selector and enable the cell underneath to be either written or read.

Over the next five years, ReportsandMarkets projects that 3D Xpoint will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 3D Xpoint market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

Segmentation by product type:

750 GB

1.5 TB

Others

Segmentation by application:

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Retail

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

IM Flash

Intel

Micron Technology

Numonyx B.V.

Samsung

Sandisk

SK Hynix

Toshiba

Western Digital

Mushkin

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global 3D Xpoint consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023. To understand the structure of 3D Xpoint Market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global 3D Xpoint manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the 3D Xpoint with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the consumption of 3D Xpoint submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

