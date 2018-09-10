Taiwan Water Purifiers Market Forecast to Cross $1.3 Bn by 2023: TechSci Research Report

According to TechSci Research report, “Taiwan Water Purifier Market Research Report By Mode, By Type, By Technology, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023,” water purifier market is forecast to surpass $ 1.3 billion by 2023. A high presence of total dissolved solids across various water bodies in the country coupled with rising incidences of water-borne diseases is anticipated to propel demand for water purifiers in Taiwan during the forecast period. Additionally, a rising number of government investments towards boosting the water reuse plans would further augment demand for water purifiers in the country. Water shortage concerns due to droughts, floods, and limited rainfall are also anticipated to positively influence the water purifiers market in Taiwan during the forecast period. Aging infrastructure is also a huge point of concern as heavy metals coming from old pipelines contaminate the water, thereby creating substantial demand for water purifiers in both point-of-use and point-of-entry applications. The demand for POU (point-of-use) water purifier in the country is higher compared to point-of-entry (POE) water purification systems.

On the basis of type, Taiwan water purifiers market is broadly segmented into countertop, under sink and faucet mount. Under sink, water purifiers are highly preferred in Taiwan as they are economical and offer space saving option. Further, demand for faucet mount water purifiers, owing to increasing health concerns, would increase at a robust rate during the forecast period. Reverse osmosis technology dominated Taiwan water purifiers market as the water TDS level across various water bodies in the country is high, and consequently, high-end water purification technologies are in utmost demand. In 2017, the northern region of Taiwan accounted for the largest share in Taiwan water purifiers market due to growing residential building construction activities across major cities.

“With rapid progress in the country’s urban areas, the water quality in Taiwan is deteriorating, thereby generating high demand for water purifiers. Moreover, due to increasing awareness regarding water quality, people are now opting for premium category water purifiers in the country. Additionally, water purifier manufacturers are increasingly focusing on launching innovative water purifiers inclusive of various options such as hot water, cold water, coffee machine, ice machine option, etc. This would further augment demand for advanced and innovative water purifier offerings in Taiwan in the coming years.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Taiwan Water Purifier Market By Mode, By Type, By Technology, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of water purifier market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure, and trends. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take a sound investment decision. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in Taiwan water purifiers market.