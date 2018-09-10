Natural Gas Transmission Requirements For Spiral Steel Pipes

Spiral steel pipe is non-polluting, non-toxic, anti-corrosive, wear-resistant and has a long service life. It is widely used in petroleum, natural gas industry, chemical industry, conveying fluid pipeline, bridge piling, infrastructure engineering and steel structure. However, due to the different environments in which spiral steel pipes are applied, the nature of the conveying medium is different, and the quality of the spiral steel pipe has different requirements. Let’s take the example of conveying natural gas, and talk about its quality requirements for spiral submerged arc welded steel pipes for pressure fluid transportation.

Spiral steel pipes must have sufficient strength, stiffness, impact toughness and weldability, because there are many types of oil and natural gas that are dredged by pipelines, and the transported sections may have to pass through land, rivers, seabeds, etc. It is different to avoid bending, deformation, and even breakage of the pipe.

Spiral steel pipe should resist the corrosion problem caused by water medium, and the erosion effect caused by high-speed moving solids, so that spiral steel pipe can be stable under different environmental conditions and complete the task of conveying different media. At the same time, it can reduce the frictional resistance of fluid fluid and reduce the number of pigging.

Spiral steel pipe also has a certain pressure resistance, because it is buried in the ground, to bear the gravity of the pedestrians and vehicles, so it is necessary to select a spiral steel pipe with high compression resistance according to the installation environment. Finally, the sealing performance of the spiral steel pipe should be considered to avoid leakage of natural gas.

In addition, the use of spiral pipe water to irrigate farmland can reduce leakage loss and evaporation loss. Compared with soil furrow ditch, the use of spiral pipe water loss can be reduced by 5%, and the water utilization rate is increased by 30% compared with the earth channel. 40%, 5% to 15% less water than concrete and other lining methods. For the well irrigation area, saving water means reducing energy consumption.

The spiral pipe for agricultural field irrigation is a kind of engineering form that replaces the open channel water irrigation by pipeline, and it is still a ground irrigation technology. Water is transported to the field by a water separation facility. Divided directly into the field and gully by the water diversion of the pipeline. There are many scopes of use for pipeline water transportation. Large and medium-sized irrigation districts can be combined with open channel water and pipelines with pressurized water, pressure water pipelines for sprinkler irrigation, and pipelines for field irrigation.

The characteristics of pipeline irrigation are that the outlet flow is large, the outlet will not be blocked, and the soil is used to transport water. The field use of the field generally accounts for 1% to 2% of the irrigated area, and some as much as 3% to 5%, while the spiral tube is used. Water transportation only accounts for 0.5% of the irrigated area, which improves land utilization. Moreover, the spiral pipe water delivery is faster than the seamless steel pipe, avoiding water leakage, shortening the irrigation cycle, and saving the inspection and dredging maintenance labor.