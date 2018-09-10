Healthcare Assistive Robot Market with Regional Analysis, Application and Future Prospects to 2025

10th September 2018 – Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market is expected to gain a significant CAGR in the forthcoming period. Healthcare assistive robots possess artificial intelligence by nature since they indulge themselves in interactions with patients that induces cognitive, social aspects of patients. Healthcare assistive robots have a great deal of functionality owing to their error-free characteristics and have proven to be useful in determining several operations in healthcare centers and hospitals such as inspecting patient’s activities and mode of diagnosis. Healthcare robots are capable to determine the emotional as well as physical state of patients and with the ongoing R&D activities in this direction, this field is gaining much attention due to technological empowerment.

Driving factors responsible for the growth of healthcare assistive robot market includes rise in government initiatives and growing awareness along with rise in efforts to promote robotic research. Also, the increasing prevalence of joint ailments in geriatric population demand for viable solutions and diagnostic measures. Rise in cases of stroke, R&D and population explosion are some factors contributing to the growth of healthcare assistive robot market. Restraints such as lack of skilled professional, high cost and lack of regulatory approval mechanism limits the growth of healthcare assistive robot market.

Based on segmentation by product, the healthcare assistive robot market includes robot systems, instruments and accessories. Based on segmentation by type, the healthcare assistive robot market includes surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, hospital robots and non-invasive surgery robots. Based on segmentation by application, the healthcare assistive robot market includes laparoscopy, orthopedic and neurology.

Geographically, healthcare assistive robot market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC market accounts for significant market growth in the forthcoming period owing to rising innovation in healthcare infrastructure and demand for assistive bots. North America and Europe market is also gaining significant growth owing to upgrade in healthcare infrastructure.

