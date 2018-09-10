Get Affordable Dental Treatment In Austin, TX

Austin, TX/2018: Dental treatments are an inevitable part of a healthy lifestyle. Good dental health impacts our overall health in profound ways. Enamel Dentistry, a renowned dental clinic in Austin, TX provides high quality affordable dental treatment to its patients.

Since its inception, they have been striving to provide top-notch dental treatments to residents of Austin, TX at affordable rates. It offers a variety of dental treatments and services to its clients. The professional team of dentists at the clinic constantly work to update their techniques and treatment procedures by keeping up with the latest technological advancements in dentistry.

Dental Services Offered

• Preventative dentistry includes treating chronic bad breath with periodontal therapy and providing gum disease therapy.

• Restorative dentistry consists of fillings, crowns, bridges, implants, removable prosthesis and endodontics.

• Cosmetic dentistry includes procedures such as teeth whitening and using porcelain veneers to alter the shape and appearance of teeth.

• Sedation during treatment orally or with nitrous oxide.

• Invisalign with a specialized treatment plan.

• Dental sleep medicine to combat snoring and severe sleep apnea.

• Emergency dentistry for issues like extreme toothaches, broken/chipped teeth, abscesses, gum injuries, lost fillings or crowns, loose teeth etc.

• Oral surgery/Tooth extractions with latest technology.

• Oral cancer screening.

• Gum health assessment.

Why Choose Them

• Customized care for each patient

• Focus on the overall health of the patient in addition to dental health

• Emphasis on making the patient comfortable by offering top-flight care before, during and after the dental procedure

• Dedicated and helpful team

• Use of the latest technologies e.g. digital X-rays, panoramic X-rays and intra-oral cameras

• Follow-up and instructions for home care

• Pain-free dental treatments

• Amenities for the patient in the form of coffee/tea, warm blankets, entertainment systems (Netflix, Hulu, Pandora, Spotify), neck pillows, blankets, phone chargers, head-phones etc.

• Thorough examinations before adopting any mode of treatment

• A highly trained team for providing guidance

For more information feel free to visit Enamel Dentistry at South Lamar Blvd 2717 S Lamar Blvd # 1086 Austin, TX 78704 or call at (512) 717-5315. You can also log on to https://www.enameldentistry.com/