Elision Launched Contact Center Solution for Philippines Call Centers

In the recent past, CEO and Co-founder of Elision, Mr. Mehul Shah visited the Philippines and now the company has announced the launch of call center software for the Philippines call centers. As per the shared details, the company has tailored their contact center solution, namely, Dialshree, to meet the working model of the call centers in the Philippines. Now, the company is all set to increase its clientele in the Philippines with this launched contact center software.

“Our CEO and Co-Founder met a lot of prospects in the Philippines who were amazed and delighted while exposed to our contact center solution: Dialshree. Our CEO and Co-Founder had also discussed various points to understand the work model and need of the call centers in the Philippines. Based on the gathered results and feedback from the prospective clients, we have tailored our contact center solution to meet the working model and need of the call centers in the Philippines.” a representative of the Elision shared.

He further added, “Our contact center solution was already meeting the requirement of the Philippines call centers. Thus, we didn’t need to make any major changes in the functionality. We have only made some changes in the UI and UX of the call center solution. Furthermore, to meet the budget limitations of some small call centers, we have built a basic version of the call center software. It has all features a call center need. You can say all features the VICIDial: call center software has. However, our call center solution has some more feature, plus, more stable solution that the VICIDial. This assures that the call centers in the Philippines can use this software without worrying about the budget.”

As per the shared detail, the company has many advanced features in its original contact center solution. To meet the need and budget of the call centers in the Philippines, the company has separated the advanced features and will provide those as add-on modules. This will let call centers in the Philippines choose the additional modules they need based on their working model and leave the rest.

The launched call center software is available with limited to unlimited seats. Moreover, it can be integrated with the existing systems and solutions in a way that both systems can be used with the single sign on. For example, the Dialshree: Call Center Software can be integrated with any custom or open source CRM system, so it can work seamlessly and the agents can access features of both of these systems from a single window.

As per the shared details, there are many other interesting features and functions this launched call center software: Dialshree has that are tailored to meet the business demand and work model of the call centers in the Philippines.

The representative of the company has recommended people to contact them to get more information and a free demo of this solution. The company has also launched the brochure of this product for more details which is accessible here: http://www.elisiontec.com/contact-center-solution