Electric shavers Market to reach a market size of $18.9 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Electric shavers Market size is expected to reach $18.9 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Trimmers / Clippers market is expected to remain the most preferred choice in the Global Electric shavers Market throughout the forecast period. The Foil Shavers market is witnessing increase demand and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during (2018 – 2024)

The Global electric shaver market is primarily dominated by the Male end users and this trend is expected to remain the same throughout the forecast period. The Female end users market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during (2018 – 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Conair Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter & Gamble Co., Panasonic Corporation, BaByliss SARL, Braun GmbH, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, Sakar International, Inc., Helen of Troy Limited, and Wahl GmbH.

Global Electric shavers Market Size Segmentation

By Product Type

Trimmers / Clippers

Rotary Shavers

Foil Shavers

By Distribution Channel

Health & Beauty Stores

General Merchandising/Mass Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Other

By End User

Male

Female

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Conair Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Panasonic Corporation

BaByliss SARL

Braun GmbH

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc

Sakar International, Inc.

Helen of Troy Limited

Wahl GmbH

