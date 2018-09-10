Data Center Service Market with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2022

Market Highlights

In this rapidly changing environment, demand for data management is ever increasing. The increasing demand for integrated high-performance service to manage the complexity of IT infrastructure is driving the data center service market. The data center services are services that help to create, maintain or implement a data center. In an enterprise to enhance the performance of the data centers, the data center services are used.

The data center service provides many advantages such as reduced IT infrastructure, management of costs and others. These advantages are also responsible for the growth of Data center service by different organizations. The study indicates that increased power capacity and redundancy are driving the Data Center Service Market. The study indicates that by the rising cyber security threats, the security concerns related to data centers would result as the restraining factor for the Data center service market.

The global Data Center Service Market is expected to grow at USD ~82 Billion by 2022, at ~13% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Data center service Market are – HPE (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Dell, Inc. (U.S.), Vertiv Co(U.S.), Equinix, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Level 3 Communications (U.S.), NTT Communications(Japan) and Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) among others.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for Data center service market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region would account for larger share in Data center service market. The study indicates that North America region has increasing need for enhancement and increasing data traffic, this has resulted in the growth of Data center service market in European region.

Segments:

Data center service market is segmented on the basis of service type, data center type, organization and end-user.

Data center service by service type:

Support services

Consulting services

Training services

Financial services

Application services

Out sourcing services

Data center service by Data center Type:

Captive

Outsourced

Data center service by Organization:

SMBs

Large Enterprise

Cloud providers

Data center service by End-user:

Manufacturing

BFSI

IT/ITES

Healthcare

Transportation

Government

Retail

Education

Defense

Others

Study Objective of Data Center Service Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Data Center Service Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Data Center Service market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by technology, by type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Data Center Service Market.

Intended Audience

Data center vendors

Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

Information Technology (IT) service providers

Consulting service providers

Colocation providers

Government Organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

