Containers & Packaging Global Industry Almanac 2013-2022 | Aarkstore

Global Containers & Packaging industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative Summary information including: market size (value and volume 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global containers & packaging market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

– The containers and packaging market consists of packaging made of paper and card, plastic, metal and glass. It does not include packaging that is used only for transportation purposes such as wooden crates, pallets, steel drums etc.

– The market is valued at manufacturers selling prices (MSP), while market volumes represent off-trade retail consumption, meaninhg that on-trade channels such as hotels, restaurants and catering, as well as quick-service restaurants such as cafs and bars, are excluded. B2B sales and exports are also excluded.

– Any currency conversions used in this report have been calculated using constant 2017 annual average exchange rates.

– The global containers and packaging market had total revenues of $1,463,265.3m in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% between 2013 and 2017.

– Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.2% between 2013 and 2017, to reach a total of 1,242.8 million metric tonnes in 2017.

– The global market is driven by growing countries within the Asia-Pacific region, which makes up 44.1%, followed by the European market, which makes up 22.1%.

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global containers & packaging market

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global containers & packaging market

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key containers & packaging market players global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global containers & packaging market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

– What was the size of the global containers & packaging market by value in 2017?

– What will be the size of the global containers & packaging market in 2022?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global containers & packaging market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up the global containers & packaging market?

