Kanakia Codename Future Upcoming Project in Powai | Register Now

Mumbai is an incredible city that is filled with fun, entertainment and opportunities. With all that Mumbai has to offer, it has turned into one of the most loved cities in the country today. The real estate sector in Mumbai has elevated over the past couple of years and has a lot to offer in terms of residential and commercial projects. Kanakia Codename Future is one of the latest residential projects in Mumbai by Kanakia Group that offers luxury and comfort of the next level as it goes way beyond the basics.

Spread over extensive acres of land, this residential development consists of grand towers that are designed beautifully and offer posh variants of 2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK luxury apartments that are crafted to perfection. The large apartment carpet areas offer ample space to meet all your needs and requirements.

Kanakia Future is a well-endowed residential undertaking that is packed with luxury and comfort of the highest level. Every element of this development is well-planned for a modern-day lifestyle that will satisfy your soul. You will find spacious apartments that provide good natural lighting, cross-ventilation and contain superior fittings & fixtures, large doors and windows providing mesmerising views of Mumbai City, high-quality flooring in every room, fancy kitchens with top-notch platforms, sockets and switches located perfectly for easy access, intercom facility and more. This development is where you can experience a new level of luxury that will blow your mind! Talk about external amenities for a life of leisure, and this residential development offers the same in abundance! The external amenities at this development include a clubhouse for recreation, mist garden, meditation centre, multipurpose hall, multiple indoor sports facilities and a play-area for your kids, rock climbing wall, jogging track, digital museum, global spa village, hi-tech gymnasium, pool with water features, outdoor seating areas to spend time with family and friends, wide open greens, gorgeous landscape garden, swimming pool that mimics the night sky, 24hour water supply, fast lifts, good car parking facility and strong security with video surveillance for total safety and an uninterrupted modern-day living.

Located at Powai, a posh locality in Mumbai, Kanakia Codename Future Powai offers a life of convenience as it has a number of your frequently visited landmarks in its vicinity. Places like schools, colleges, malls, shopping centres, convenience stores, retail outlets, supermarkets/hypermarkets, multiplexes, cafes, clubs, pubs, restaurants, banks, ATMs, medical centres, hospitals and a lot more can be accessed with ease. Residing at this location also allows you to travel to other locations in Mumbai in the shortest amount of time possible.

The apartments at Kanakia Future Powai are affordable and totally worth the premium features that they have to offer. You can conveniently choose from different payment plans along with NRI services, easy home loans at decent interest rates, customer support and more for a hassle-free buy. This development is ideal for both, home buyers and investors as well. If you are wondering what the future of luxury looks like, book your residential space today!