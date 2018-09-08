Polypropylene Market 2026: Key Players – LyondellBasell, Japan Polypropylene Corporation, BASF AG, SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation), Braskem, China Petroleum

The Global Polypropylene Market is anticipated to reach USD 120.11 billion by 2026 according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research.

Polypropylene (PP), a thermoplastic is also referred to as addition polymer. It is named so, as it is made with the amalgamation of propylene monomers. The polymer was initially polymerized many years ago, precisely in 1951 by a team of Philips petroleum scientists. The team comprised Robert Banks, Paul Hogan, Natta, and Rehn. The actual commercialization of polypropylene began shortly after Professor Giulio Natta polymerized it.

By 1957, polypropylene gained high popularity throughout Europe and is presently the widely used plastics across the globe. It offers numerous benefits, one of which is its ability to get manufactured thorough ease and at a very large scale. It can be produced through various processes such as CNC, thermoforming, crimping, and injection molding, among others. It can be manufactured into living hinges, making it significantly light and thin without any bend or breaking. Thus, making it ideal for a variety of applications in industries such as automotive, consumer products, manufacturing, and industrial, among others.

Polypropylene can be easily copolymerized with other polymers such as polyethylene. Through copolymerization, significant changes are made to the properties of the material. Moreover, Polypropylene exhibits some significant properties such as high chemical resistance, elasticity, strength, fatigue resistance, transmissivity, and insulation. Thus, allowing large engineering applications, including toys, dishwasher, cups, safe plates, containers, and trays, among others.

Polypropylene has high application in both household and industrial applications. The unique properties and capabilities exhibited by the polymer facilitate varied application. In addition, it can be utilized as a plastic as well as fiber. Moreover, it can be manufactured via a number of processes. Thus, allowing the manufacturer to choose the most profitable procedure. From the past so many years, it is experiencing sustainable growth and is projected to dominate the demand in the plastic industry.

Presently, there are only two types of polypropylene available in the market i.e. homopolymer and copolymers. Homopolymers are the widely used types and acquire a dominant position in the market. While, copolymers are largely utilized for applications that require the production of much clearer, and malleable products.

Currently, Asia Pacific holds a significant market share and is expected to retain its dominant position in the coming next eight years. This is primarily due to the rapidly growing demand for lightweight hybrid electric vehicles to encourage a decrease in carbon emissions.

The list of key companies that are operating in the market include LyondellBasell, Japan Polypropylene Corporation, BASF AG, SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation), Braskem, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), Borealis AG, Total Refining and Chemicals Business, INEOS Olefins and Polymers Europe, ExxonMobil Chemical, Reliance Industries Limited, and PetroChina Co. Ltd., among others.

