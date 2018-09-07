Steel Grating Market In-Depth Analysis by Types, Applications and Manufacturers till 2025

07th September 2018 – Global Steel Grating Market is segmented based on grating type, material, types of bearing, finishes, application, and region. Steel grating is an open steel member with its cross rods and bearing bars welded together at their junctures with setting spacing’s. It is usually made of flat panel and supporting bars. Steel grating are mainly produced using metals such as 6000 series aluminum, mild carbon steel, and 300 series stainless steels. The gratings are specially made of cross bars and bearing bars, whereas bearing bar is the key load carrying bar. Moreover, cross bar are connectors made from a strip or rolled bars which may range across or through the bearing bars and are welded, mechanically locked, or forged.

30mm bearing bar pitch steel grating is most probably used in industrial area this is because, it upholds the sturdiest resistance to spontaneous force. Whereas, steel grating having 40mm bearing bar pitch is one of greatest lightest& economical types. For mining industry, 60mm bearing bar pitch & 50mm cross bar pitch are specially developed, to evade the mineral splashing down on board. These are mainly used in fabrication plant and other mining areas.

Steel grating is said to be the pillar of industrial flooring market, as it is strong and tough with an excellent strength-to-weight ratio. The metal bar grating can be effortlessly fabricated to almost any shape and all products are fully recyclable. Steel Grating Market is classified, by grating type into Welded Steel Grating, Pressure Locked Grating, Riveted Grating, Aluminum Plank Grating.

Welded Steel Grating – it is widely used steel grating product. It is man-made by using electro-forging process, welding rectangular bearing bars and cross rods. This type of welding process provides a constructive fusion of cross rods and bearing bars. Steel Grating Market is classified, by material into Mild Steel Gratings, Stainless Steel Gratings, Aluminum Gratings, and others.

Steel Grating Market is classified, by types of bearing bar into Flat Type Grating, Serrated Type Grating, I Bar Grating, Press-locked Steel Bar Grating, and others. Flat Type Grating – these are majorly used gratings and are available for flooring sidewalk, various types of channel cover, stair tramp, and others. Serrated type grating has finest non-skid property and more safety as compared to flat type grating. On the other hand, I-shape bar grating when compared to plain grating are lighter, and is not significantly decline the case of load capacity more economical and practical.

Steel Grating Market is classified, by Finishes into Galvanized, Powder Coated Gratings. Steel Grating Market is classified, by application into Commercial Buildings, Industrial Plants, Sewage Disposal, Petrochemical, and others.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Stainless Steel Grating

Carbon Steel Grating

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Architecture

Sewage Disposal

Petrochemical

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Steel Grating in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

