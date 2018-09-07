Spare Time Texas – Come for the Laser Tag Texas, Stay for Everything Else

There are few group activities that are as fun as laser tag, particularly when you’re with a large group that is somewhat competitive. It’s a great way to get out and get some exercise too, while learning more about working as a team in a fun environment. This is one of the reasons it’s not just something that you can do on the weekend, but something that you can work into a company party or team excursion.

When you’re looking for a great place to play laser tag Texas, Spare Time Texas should naturally be at the top of your list. While many places have laser tag, they don’t offer the same kind of all-encompassing experience that we do in our venue. What makes this an even better experience is the fact that our laser tag Austin is combined with incredible bowling, a fantastic (and fun) arcade, and backed up by a full restaurant and bar. This means that you can switch between playing games with friends and enjoying some amazing food and drinks, all in one location.

You don’t even have to come with friends either –we have plenty of game and tournament nights that you can partake in on your own or with another friend, so you don’t need to worry about bringing a big group together if you just want to bowl a few games or play some laser tag. That being said, if you do come with a group, you’d better be ready to have some fun. If you’d like to learn more about our venue, then visit our website at www.sparetimetexas.com.

