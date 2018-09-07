Redefine your music ‘Horizons’ at‘Arise 22’ – An extravaganza by Artist Aloud and Hard Rock Cafe

After-work parties are the best time to relax and catch up with friends. To ensure that you enjoy your weekday evenings like never-before, ‘Artist Aloud’ in association with Hard Rock Cafe presents the 22nd edition of ‘Arise’, an evening of live performances.

‘Horizon’ is a four-piece band from Delhi which was awarded ‘Artist of the Month’ in 2013 by a public poll on one of the biggest forums of music in India. The band’ santhemic melodies take you to a new ‘horizon’ of thoughtful music, twisted with classic rock and modern elements. The band’s influences include Alter Bridge, The Mayfield Four, Lamb of God, Creed, Gojira, Joe Satriani, and the list is endless.

Come and dance the night away!

When: 11th September 2018

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Delhi

Time: 8:30 pm

Entry: Free