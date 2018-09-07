Largest Gathering of M&A Dealmakers, Private Equity and Search Funds convene November 4th-7th in Charlotte, NC

The M&A Source Fall 2018 Educational Conference and Expo is a Dealmakers Resource, not to be missed! Over 200 M&A professionals, intermediaries, Private Equity Groups and Search Fund attendees are expected to meet for four days of deal-making and education November 4th -7th.

Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, NC-SC – The Sheraton downtown hotel in Charlotte, NC is a perfect host setting for M&A professionals involved in the deal-making process, including transaction attorneys, CPA’s, financial planners, wealth managers, and investment bankers. The 2018 Fall Expo also features a new source of capital — Search Funds. This 4-day M&A Conference is an exceptional opportunity for Dealmakers to hone their skills, network, share best practices, socialize and explore deal opportunities. The value of attending far exceeds the investment.

Gary Rogers, Kingsley Group says, “As my professional competencies increases, my practice grows. Competence and professionalism-that’s what the M&A Source Conference provides me”. Kyle Madden, KLH Capital, LP says, “The two M&A Source conferences are, without question, the most productive two events of our year”. M&A Source incoming Chair, Laura Ward says, “I always come away from the PEG Expo with a good prospect for my Sellers. As a group the Private Equity Groups represent well over several billion dollars of funding.”

The M&A Source 2018 Fall Conference is a must attend for professionals serving the $10-Trillion shift of company value and wealth in the lower middle market. It includes workshop and panel discussion (http://www.masource.org/page/Conference) covering critical topics such as: “Transaction Planning in the Wake of Tax Reform”, “Building Lasting M&A Relationships” and “Dealmakers War Stories with Successful Outcomes”. M&A Best Practice tools of the trade and case studies are sure to generate insights, ideas, practical solutions and takeaways during Q&A sessions. Educational courses include: “Working with Tax Returns”, “Overcoming Complexities of Selling Manufacturing”, “Quality of Earnings: From Measured Financials to Meaningful Analysis” and “Fundamentals of Lower Middle-Market Equity-Teasers and CIMs”. An exceptional lineup of instructors lead participants during valuable sessions designed for practical application.

M&A Source Sponsors have provided extraordinary support, especially, Prospect Partners, LongVue Capital, PerkinsCoie, Live Oak Bank, KLH Capital, GenCap America, Capital Alignment Partners and RWI.

“The knowledge-sharing platform of the M&A Source makes membership in M&A Source so valuable,” says Kevin Dempsey, 2013 Chair of the M&A Source. “There is no doubt the M&A Source is the one source for networking, education, professional enrichment and certification in the M&A profession.

Get your reservations now for the M&A Source 2018 Fall Conference and Expo and the Sheraton, downtown Charlotte, NC, from November 4th to the 7th! Click here for more detail!

The M&A Source is organized and operated to promote members’ professional development and interests to better serve their clients’ needs and maximize public awareness of professional intermediary services and industry related professional advisors who facilitate solutions available for middle market merger and acquisition transactions. More at: http://www.masource.com

