Growing adoption of dogs is predicted to gain market share in the Global Canned Dog Foods Market during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Overview:

Dog food is food specifically formulated and intended for consumption by dogs. Canned dog food has high protein and fat when compared to other dog food products. These canned or wet dog food products have high moisture content.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Canned Dog Foods market is driven due to factors like growing adoption of dogs across the globe, many consumers are spending on quality of foo d and health, rising awareness about Canned Dog Food products among the pet owners. In addition, increasing investments by private organizations, introduction of new flavored products, and growing mergers and acquisitions by dog food manufacturers is expected to drive the market growth. However, lack of awareness about canned food products in the developing countries, and presence of alternatives is expected to hinder the growth rate for Canned Dog Foods Market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Canned Dog Foods market has been primarily divided into Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America. North America holds the largest market share in the global Canned Dog Foods Market due to growing adoption of dogs and increasing demand for dog food products are the major driving factors in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high growth rate for Canned Dog Foods Market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Global Canned Dog Foods market are Pedigree, Navarch, CARE, Myfoodie, Pure&Natural, RAMICALNORY, e-weita, WIK and Wanpy.

