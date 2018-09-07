Date: 20/8/2018

Art Culture Festival (ACF) is an art forum that promotes art and artists in the Country. An initiative of an NGO Good Cause, ACF has conducted a four month online and offline survey, taking place from April 5 2018 to August 5 2018. A detailed research project to identify the best and most reliable Indian art websites.

Credibility of the report:

Research undertaken by ACF team of Art Curators, Journalists, bloggers and Critics, sponsored by Good Cause. A detailed four page questionnaire was prepared and distributed on the streets of Mumbai and Delhi, and via our online portals.

Participants online and offline include artists, art critics and specialists, gallerists and art historians, as well as local city dwellers. Number of participants are approximately 2000 per State: 1000 online and offline respectively.

The report is based on the latest data gathered.

As per the Result of the Surveys, the best Indian art websites

are:

1) Paintcollar – This website offers designer merchandise created by artists. It provides a platform to the artists where they can sell their works; an online community wherein artist can share their creativity while earning profit, while the customers get new refreshing ideas.

It deals in four kinds of products- tees, laptop skins, canvas prints and posters. Artists’ create their accounts, after which they upload their designs, paintings or other forms of artworks. Artist create the products with their art on them using the product design tool.

Like Cupick, artists’ set their own profile margins. The products are manufactured and delivered by the company all over India.

2) Fizdi – deals in handpainted art. Headquartered in Pune, it delivers pan India and in 150+ countries abroad. It has around 500+ artists working with it and the firm also supports economically weak artist communities who lack opportunities to be visible in front of potential customers.

Like all other websites, artists need to register themselves in order to promote and sell their art.

Customers can streamline their painting search according to the subject i.e. the genre, by sizes, shapes, shades and also according to the purpose (like paintings for bedroom, living room, office etc).

3) Artflute – The Artflute endeavour started in 2008, with an aim of providing online marketplace for artists. It deals in one of its kind sensorial prints. As the company claims, “the combination of pure cotton canvas, use of original pigment inks that leave an indelible print, a touch of texture and a fine finish of lacquer for longevity makes our sensorial prints irresistible for empty walls.” It has a diversified collection of art.

The company releases around 100 limited edition sensorial prints of original works globally. Customer can make an online payment for his/her purchase or opt for cash on delivery option.

4) Indian Art Collectors – Indian Art Collectors is another website in the domain for art lovers. Artists’ like other websites can make account and sell their work. The website also provides art advisory for people in finding the right art. They have paintings and other art works according to festivities and special occasions. The above shown image marks the onset of the festival ‘Baisakhi’.

Interestingly, the website also hosts an “artist of the week’ title. The particular page has a brief artist bio along with his/her interview and art works.

5) Best College Art – Best College Art website supports artists who have passed out from various art colleges. The website provides a platform for all aspiring college artists to carry on with their dream and establish a career in it. As the websites states, the platform is not only for college artists, anybody can be a part of it to incur revenue by selling their art.

The website has a wide range of categories under art forms such as paintings, photographs, sculptures etc. And it also holds yearly exhibitions to showcase its artists’ works.

6) Art Culture Festival – A forum that encourages and promotes the arts in the Country, disseminating information on the latest happenings and news in the world of art and culture. ACF provides a platform for the art community including artists, gallerists, curators, musicians, dancers and art aficionados in both visual and performing arts.

About Good Cause

Good Cause is a not-for-profit organization, which has consciously chosen to work closely with emerging and hidden talent in the fields of art, culture, and craft. These include artists/artistes from smaller places who remain anonymous due to their lack of exposure and connect. Good Cause nurtures talent until they are confident of expanding their horizons. Good Cause organises group shows, assist participation in global arenas and provide access to promoters and gallerists, other than actively promoting them on digital media.

