MainConcept Extends Codec and Format for Full Streaming Support of GENESIX VideoServer V9

AACHEN, GERMANY – September 06, 2018 – MainConcept, a leading provider of video codec technology, today announced that they have licensed their professional HEVC/H.265, AVC/H.264, MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 Part 2 SDKs to STRYME for their broadcast GENESIX VideoServer V9. Supporting up to 16 channels simultaneously, STRYME additionally integrated the MainConcept HLS / MPEG-DASH Multiplexing & Packaging SDKs for OTT content generation, and the MainConcept RTP, RTSP, RTMP Network Server and Client SDKs for receiving and distributing content using this powerful, yet cost-effective, video server.

GENESIX is STRYME”s high-tech all-in-one multi-channel 2U video server for broadcast professionals and live productions. For up to 16 channels simultaneously in real time, GENESIX”s state-of-the-art technology is best for first-class sport, news and studio productions. Ingest, Playout and Media Asset Management are part of the basic configuration.

The MainConcept Codec, Converter and Scaler Packs are responsible for encoding, decoding and processing every format and every codec in GENESIX V9 from HD up to 4K UHD. The integration of the MainConcept AVC/H.264, as well as the next generation distribution codec HEVC/H.265, makes STRYME”s broadcast flagship product ready for future-proof OTT streaming. Combined with the MainConcept HLS and DASH Multiplexing & Packaging SDKs, the GENESIX VideoServer covers the complete chain of adaptive streaming format creation, including playlist and manifest file generation. Redesigned to ingeniously ingest every format and every codec – used today and still to come – the GENESIX VideoServer V9 sets new standards.

“The multitude of different MainConcept SDK components cover every aspect of the professional broadcast production workflow ranging from ingest, decoding and processing to encoding and delivery, fulfilling the major requirement of handling every codec and every format in use today,” said Deacon Johnson, SVP Global Sales – Technology Licensing for MainConcept. “Being the driving force under the hood in STRYME”s broadcast video server, with our renowned HEVC/H.265 and AVC/H.264 codec for up to UHD content, provides highest speed in extraordinary quality processing multiple channels in a live scenario.”

“With STRYME you are in terms of price and technology ahead of your competition without worrying about technical specifications or error-proneness, allowing you to focus on what matters most,” stated STRYME CTO Clemens Czepe. “It”s not about offering the latest industry features – we do that anyway -, but about meeting our users” expectations. Just experience how STRYME simplifies and automates your daily working processes,” added Goce Zdravkoski, STRYME CEO.

For further information on STRYME”s GENESIX VideoServer V9, please visit http://www.stryme.com/genesix/.

About STRYME

STRYME is an innovative video server manufacturer for broadcasters, telcos companies and cable MSOs. The Austrian market leader is known for uncompromising quality and reliable sport, live and news production solutions that simplify, speed up and optimize daily workflows. STRYME is a trusted industry partner and has implemented projects on a global scale for well-known customers since 2005.

About MainConcept

MainConcept is a leading provider of video codec technology, ranging in offerings from software development kits, transcoding applications and plugins serving professional video production, multimedia, broadcast, digital signage, medical, and security industries. Our engineering and development teams focus solely on creating encoding and decoding components for video and audio content, enabling us to provide best of breed solutions to our customers. In addition to outstanding products, our attention to detail and devotion to customer support and satisfaction is geared to not only meet, but exceed the expectations of even the most demanding customers. MainConcept is headquartered in Aachen, Germany and is a subsidiary of NeuLion, LLC. For more information about MainConcept, visit www.mainconcept.com.

Press Contact: Thomas Kramer | thomas.kramer@neulion.com | +49 241 401080