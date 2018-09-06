Incognito Braces by Weybridge Orthodontics: What to Expect?

Incognito braces, a brand of lingual braces available at Weybridge Orthodontics, offer an effective treatment for misaligned teeth and unwanted gaps.

[WEYBRIDGE, 06/09/2018] — Since Incognito brackets and wires are attached to the backs of the teeth, opposite the tongue, they are barely visible and therefore a great option for patients of all ages who wish to straighten their teeth discreetly with Weybridge Orthodontics.

Incognito braces by Weybridge Orthodontics are very similar to traditional metal braces in the mechanics they use to straighten the teeth. However, as the braces are fixed to the backs of the teeth each bracket is customised for each individual tooth, giving patients a highly personalised treatment and allowing them to comfortably and discreetly achieve a healthier smile and more functional set of teeth.

Inconspicuous by design

Incognito braces by Weybridge Orthodontics are popular with patients as they are almost completely hidden from view. Traditional metal brackets are connected by a series of very visible wires that are affixed to the fronts of the teeth. With Incognito braces by Weybridge Orthodontics the glint of metal braces is kept under wraps, hidden behind the teeth. A friend or colleague would have to get very up close and personal to notice these braces in a patient’s mouth.

Minimal discomfort

Treatment with Incognito braces by Weybridge Orthodontics is not painful, but they may cause some discomfort to patients who are not used to this type of treatment. Patients will need time to get used to the feel of the braces against their tongue and may have a lisp for a few days as they adjust. After a brief period of adjustment, most patients find that Incognito braces by Weybridge Orthodontics are very comfortable to wear.

Improvements during treatment

Treatment with Incognito braces by Weybridge Orthodontics can take up to 24 months. Incognito braces by Weybridge Orthodontics can treat a wide variety of teeth straightening issues that other discreet treatments such as Invisalign can’t, for example rotated and twisted teeth and more severe cases of misalignment. Most patients notice improvements in their smile even before the treatment is over.

Treatment with Incognito braces by Weybridge Orthodontics leaves the teeth looking straighter for a more confident smile and also improves the patient’s oral health.