Global Vasculitis Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Vasculitis market, size, share, market intelligence, company profiles, market trends, strategy, research report, analysis, forecast 2018-2023

The market for vasculitis across the globe is expected to propel significantly during the forecast period. The factors driving the vasculitis market are rising incidences of metabolic disorders and circulatory diseases such as peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and high demand for minimally invasive procedures. In addition, the rising healthcare expenditure and R&D vasculitis treatment and supportive reimbursement policies are estimated to impact the market positively during the forecast period.

Browse full report at: Global Vasculitis Market Research

Due to the advancement in the treatment, vasculitis can be controlled and now it can be completely cured. However, the side effect associated to treatment such as weight gain, diabetes and bone thinning are now serious issue. Many researches are going on to identify the main cause of vasculitis and various research institutes are providing funds for these researches. For instance, University of Cambridge have received funding from Arthritis Research UK to investigate cause of disease called ANCA-associated vasculitis.

Related reports: Medical Devices Industry Research

Geographically, North America was a leader and held the highest market share in 2017 which is expected to sustain during the forecast period as well. This is mainly due to the growing prevalence of vasculitis which is increasing the demand for the treatment of vasculitis in the region. They ke driving forces expected to boost the market of vasculitis in North America are rising healthcare expenditure and R&D in vasculitis treatment and supportive reimbursement policies. Furthermore, Europe region is also considered to be one of major region mainly due to rising incidence of higher incidence of granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) and high demand for minimally invasive procedures. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region due to increasing higher incidence of microscopic polyangiitis (MPA) in China and Japan. The report includes detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, market estimations, market insights, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Key players of vasculitis market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Genentech, Inc. Celgene Corporation, Ablynx, Gilead, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, and Merck & Co., Inc. These market players are increasingly competing against each other by adopting different market strategies such as merger & acquisition, partnership & collaboration and so on. The development of drugs for the treatment of vasculitis will strengthen the competitive environment of the market.