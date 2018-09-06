Global Aircraft flight control system Market Research 2017 Global Share, Trend and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Excell Reports has released its latest research-based report entitled “Global Aircraft flight control system Market”. Global Aircraft flight control system Market to reach USD 14.7 billion by 2025.

Global Aircraft flight control system Market valued approximately USD 10.7 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.60% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which give growth to the Aircraft flight control system market are increasing aircraft orders as a result of the rise in air passenger traffic across the globe. The growth in passenger traffic is resulting in increased flight hours of aircraft, which is leading to an increase in aircraft demand. Up gradation of old AFCS systems is a key factor driving the demand for aircraft flight control systems from the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) companies.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

 Cock pit controls

 Primary FCC

 Secondary FCC

 Actuators

 Standby attitude

 Air data reference unit

By Type:

 Commercial fixed wing

 Military fixed

 Military UAV

 Rotary wing

By Technology:

 Fly by wire

 Power by wire

 Hydro mechanical system

 Digital fly by wire

By End user:

 Line fit

 Retro fit

By Platform:

 Fixed wing

 Rotary wing

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Honeywell international, moog, safran, Rockwell Collins, bae systems, united technologies, parker Hannifin, Saab, Woodward, general atomics. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Aircraft flight control system Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investor

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Global Aircraft flight control system Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Aircraft flight control system Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Aircraft flight control system Market, By Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Aircraft flight control system Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Cock pit control

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Primary FCC

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Secondary

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4. Actuators

5.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.5. Stand by attitude

5.3.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.6. Air data reference unit

5.3.6.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.6.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

