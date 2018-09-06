Flat Glass Coatings Market Latest Report With Forecast 2017 – 2026

Coatings are applied on glass surfaces to offer special features to glass products. Flat glass is processed with coatings to provide certain qualities and properties, such as self-cleaning, water and dirt retardation, corrosion resistance, energy efficiency, increased durability, to the glass. Glass surface is exposed to vapors, which bind to the glass surface, thereby forming a coating. Coated glass is used in mirrors and other decorative applications.

The flat glass coatings market can be segmented based on type, technology, application, and region. Based on type, the flat glass coatings market can be divided into solvent based, water based, and nanocoating based In terms of technology, the market can be bifurcated into chemical vapor deposition and physical vapor deposition. Chemical vapor deposition coating is also called hard coat, while physical vapor deposition coating is known as soft coat. In terms of application, the flat glass coatings market can be segregated into mirror, automotive, solar panel, decorative, and others. Based on region, the flat glass coatings market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Rise in demand for decorative products is anticipated to boost the global flat glass coatings market during the forecast period. Demand for decorative mirrors is expected to increase in beauty & cosmetics, architecture, and other applications. Rise in number of architectural structures is projected to augment the flat glass coatings market in the near future. Increase in disposable income and changing lifestyles are factors driving the flat glass coatings market. Demand for solar panels is rising owing to the growth in awareness about renewable energy resources. This, in turn, is expected to trigger the flat glass coatings market in the next few years. Demand for nanocoatings is anticipated to rise in automotive applications. However, high cost of nanocoatings is likely to hamper the flat glass coatings market during the forecast period.

In terms of type, solvent based and water based segments are estimated to account for large share of the flat glass coatings market throughout the forecast period. The nanocoatings segment is projected to expand at a fast pace in the near future. Demand for chemical vapor deposition technology is anticipated to increase during the forecast period. Based on application, the solar panel segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years. Demand for flat glass coatings is also likely to increase in automotive applications. The mirror segment is estimated to hold major share of the flat glass coatings market throughout the forecast period.

Key players operating in the flat glass coatings market include Arkema Group, Nippon Paint M Sdn Bhd, JELD-WEN Glass, and Stewart Engineers, Inc.